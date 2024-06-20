Lakes State: 6 killed while pursuing raiders

Police in Lakes State said at least six people, including three SSPDF soldiers, were killed and two others injured while pursuing raiders from a neighboring state on Wednesday.

The state police spokesperson, Major Elijah Mabor Makuach said the three other victims were armed civilians.

Major Mabor alleged that armed youth from Unity State’s Panyijar County sneaked into Yinhkar village of Biling Boma on Wednesday morning and stole goats at pasture.

The police official also said the armed raiders abducted an old woman but later set her free.

The woman returned to the village and reported the incident to the locals who mobilized themselves to pursue the raiders.

But they fell in an ambush, resulting in the causalities.

“Yesterday, at around 4 pm, armed criminals from Panyijiar County came and killed six people and wounded two others. From the six, three are SSPDF soldiers and other three are armed civilians,” Mabor said.

“The criminals came and collected all the goats which were grazing around and they took them away they also abducted an old woman, after they reached far they released that old woman.”

“The old woman came and informed the people in the village. Immediately people tried to peruse the criminals and they laid an ambush and killed six people and wounded another 2.”

In a separate statement, Lakes Information Minister said all the stolen goats have been recovered.

Paul Cabiet Anyang called on Unity State government to arrest the armed youth involved and bring them to book.

He further appealed to the authorities in the neighboring state to put measures and control cross-border raid.

When contacted, Unity State Minister of Information said he was yet to get to respond to the allegations.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter