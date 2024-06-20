20th June 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   Lakes State: 6 killed while pursuing raiders

Lakes State: 6 killed while pursuing raiders

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 4 hours ago

Crime barricade tape. | Courtesy.

Police in Lakes State said at least six people, including three SSPDF soldiers, were killed and two others injured while pursuing raiders from a neighboring state on Wednesday.

The state police spokesperson, Major Elijah Mabor Makuach said the three other victims were armed civilians.

Major Mabor alleged that armed youth from Unity State’s Panyijar County sneaked into Yinhkar village of Biling Boma on Wednesday morning and stole goats at pasture.

The police official also said the armed raiders abducted an old woman but later set her free.

The woman returned to the village and reported the incident to the locals who mobilized themselves to pursue the raiders.

But they fell in an ambush, resulting in the causalities.

“Yesterday, at around 4 pm, armed criminals from Panyijiar County came and killed six people and wounded two others. From the six, three are SSPDF soldiers and other three are armed civilians,” Mabor said.

“The criminals came and collected all the goats which were grazing around and they took them away they also abducted an old woman, after they reached far they released that old woman.”

“The old woman came and informed the people in the village. Immediately people tried to peruse the criminals and they laid an ambush and killed six people and wounded another 2.”

In a separate statement, Lakes Information Minister said all the stolen goats have been recovered.

Paul Cabiet Anyang called on Unity State government to arrest the armed youth involved and bring them to book.

He further appealed to the authorities in the neighboring state to put measures and control cross-border raid.

When contacted, Unity State Minister of Information said he was yet to get to respond to the allegations.

 

 

Popular Stories
South Sudan tops world list of countries hit by food inflation: Report 1

South Sudan tops world list of countries hit by food inflation: Report

Published Friday, June 14, 2024

South Sudan Muslims receive 2,000 bulls for Eid al-Adha 2

South Sudan Muslims receive 2,000 bulls for Eid al-Adha

Published Sunday, June 16, 2024

Cabinet passes bill mandating NGOs to employ 80% South Sudanese staff 3

Cabinet passes bill mandating NGOs to employ 80% South Sudanese staff

Published Saturday, June 15, 2024

South Sudan’s macroeconomic reforms slip over inflation: IMF 4

South Sudan’s macroeconomic reforms slip over inflation: IMF

Published Saturday, June 15, 2024

How regional govts seek to block armed groups from trading in minerals 5

How regional govts seek to block armed groups from trading in minerals

Published Monday, June 17, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Zain South Sudan, partners launch new Tecno Camon 30 series in Juba

Published 58 mins ago

CES speaker condemns profiteering from land grabbing

Published 2 hours ago

Disregard ‘false information’ about peace process on social media, Makuei urges public

Published 3 hours ago

Sudan’s RSF captures West Kordofan capital el-Fula

Published 3 hours ago

UNHCR chief warns of ‘loss of a generation’ in Sudan war

Published 4 hours ago

Lakes State: 6 killed while pursuing raiders

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
20th June 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!