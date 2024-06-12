12th June 2024
UN General Assembly’s President Dennis makes visit to S. Sudan

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 8 hours ago

Dennis Francis, President-elect of the seventy-eighth session of the United Nations General Assembly and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago to the United Nations, briefs reporters after being elected President of 78th UN General Assembly.

A year after his election, Dennis Francis, the President of the United Nations General Assembly  is making four-day official visit to Juba from today to 15 June 2024, according to an official.

The Permanent Representative of Trinidad and Tobago to the United Nations, was elected on 1 June 2023 as President of the 78th Session of the General Assembly.

Mr Francis is also programmed to seeks views from various stakeholders in the peace process  including children, university students, civil society, and displaced families.

He reportedly plans to share his message of international solidarity and support, and appeal to all parties to unify for peace and stability.

Another objective of President Francis is to meet with senior leaders from the United Nations Mission in South Sudan on its work of peacekeeping in South Sudan.

12th June 2024

