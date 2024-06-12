Kiir urges South Sudanese to use sports to market the Country

President Salva Kiir urged South Sudanese to use sports for development and to market the country to the world.

During the inauguration ceremony of Juba Stadium on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, the Head of State reiterated his government’s dedication to fostering peace and national unity through sports.

He emphasized continued investment in sports, including support for football and basketball players on the international stage.

Dr Joseph Geng Akec, the Minister of Youth and Sports, highlighted the significance of the stadium’s opening, describing it as a milestone that marks a new era for both South Sudan and Sudan.

He appealed to the government to further support sports development by investing in sports infrastructure.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, present at the inauguration, hailed the opening of Juba Stadium as a momentous occasion for the people of South Sudan.

He commended President Kiir and the government’s commitment to advancing the country’s sports industry.

The event was followed by the highly anticipated World Cup qualifier match between South Sudan and Sudan.

