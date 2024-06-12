Suspend infrastructure projects to pay civil servants, cabinet told

Some members of the national parliament are urging the government to redirect infrastructure funds to pay civil servants who have gone nearly nine months without salaries.

The MPs were reacting to reports of the Ministry of Finance to the parliament on the looming hunger crisis in the country.

On Tuesday, the lawmakers grilled Minister Awow Danniel Chuang alongside the Ministers of Agriculture and Food Security and Trade and Industries over the economic hardship the country has been facing.

One of the contentious issues in the Tuesday’s session was the prolonged delay in the payment of civil servants salaries.

According the MPs, the civil servants have gone for close to nine months with out their salaries at the expense of infrastructure development projects.

In a remark, lawmaker Peter Gatkuoth proposed that the parliament passed a resolution for instance, suspending Akon International Airport project in Warrap State, and divert the money for salaries.

“I have been hearing about Akon international airport that even Juba is not in a standard to be an international airport. Yet, that the money had been taken for the construction of Akon airport, which is okay but we didn’t go through it in this parliament.

“Therefore, again the resolution should be taken and all the projects that goes to this particle thing comes back.”

Another MP, Dr. Peter Adwok, called for what he called a united stand to request a declaration of emergency in the country.

He urged the government to reallocate money reserved for roads and bridges towards the payment of civil servant salaries.

“Our minister of finance its time that all of us stand up and request declaration of emergency in this country and money reserved for roads and bridges be divided to salaries,” he said.



The calls from these lawmakers highlight the critical need for the government to reconsider its budget priorities in light of the ongoing economic and humanitarian challenges.