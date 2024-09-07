7th September 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Regional   |   Uganda’s State Minister for defense Sarah Mateke dies

Uganda’s State Minister for defense Sarah Mateke dies

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 3 hours ago

Minister Hon Sarah Nyirabashitsi Mateke addressing the press in Entebbe in 2023. (Courtesy).

Uganda’s State Minister of Defence Sarah Nyirabashitsi Mateke has died of suspected cardiac arrest at the age of 50, local media reported on Saturday.

Ms. Nyirabashitsi, also a lawmaker representing Kisoro constituency, died of heart attack while being rushed to a hospital in Mulago, her father told Daily Monitor, a popular newspaper in the country.

Born on July 15, 1974, Nyirabashitsi was also an educationist who President Museveni appointed in a 2021 cabinet reshuffle as Minister of State for Gender, Labour and Social Development.

Nyirabashitsi, a member of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), joined the public service as Assistant Town clerk of Kisoro town council, before successfully contesting the role of woman member of parliament of Kisoro District.

During her career as a politician, philanthropist and educationist, Nyirabashitsi advocated for education and youth empowerment will be remembered for years to come.

In the context of Uganda’s government structure, the Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, is a senior cabinet member responsible for overseeing the entire defense sector, while the State Minister of Defence operates under the Minister of Defence and typically focuses on specific areas within the defense portfolio.

The deceased Ms. Nyirabashitsi was the country’s State Minister for Defense, while Hon. Jacob Markson Oboth is the Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs (MODVA).

Currently on air

13:30:00 - 14:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudan plans to build oil pipeline to Djibouti 1

South Sudan plans to build oil pipeline to Djibouti

Published September 4, 2024

Kajo-Keji commissioner: Nearly 200 villages occupied by Ugandan settlers 2

Kajo-Keji commissioner: Nearly 200 villages occupied by Ugandan settlers

Published September 1, 2024

South Sudan blames Petronas over pollution in oilfields 3

South Sudan blames Petronas over pollution in oilfields

Published September 4, 2024

Kalisto’s wife says informed about husband’s release 4

Kalisto’s wife says informed about husband’s release

Published September 6, 2024

Woman gives birth, abandons baby at hospital in Juba 5

Woman gives birth, abandons baby at hospital in Juba

Published September 2, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Rumbek East commissioner flee headquarters submerged by floods

Published 20 mins ago

Jamus beat Malakia 3-1 to win Juba Super Cup

Published 2 hours ago

NBGs procures subsidized food as inflation, floods drive people over the edge

Published 2 hours ago

Uganda’s State Minister for defense Sarah Mateke dies

Published 3 hours ago

Eye Radio launches weekly newsletter to enhance information acess

Published 19 hours ago

Yakani welcomes Kalisto Ladu’s release, demands accountability

Published 20 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
7th September 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.