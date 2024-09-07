Uganda’s State Minister for defense Sarah Mateke dies

Uganda’s State Minister of Defence Sarah Nyirabashitsi Mateke has died of suspected cardiac arrest at the age of 50, local media reported on Saturday.

Ms. Nyirabashitsi, also a lawmaker representing Kisoro constituency, died of heart attack while being rushed to a hospital in Mulago, her father told Daily Monitor, a popular newspaper in the country.

Born on July 15, 1974, Nyirabashitsi was also an educationist who President Museveni appointed in a 2021 cabinet reshuffle as Minister of State for Gender, Labour and Social Development.

Nyirabashitsi, a member of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), joined the public service as Assistant Town clerk of Kisoro town council, before successfully contesting the role of woman member of parliament of Kisoro District.

During her career as a politician, philanthropist and educationist, Nyirabashitsi advocated for education and youth empowerment will be remembered for years to come.

In the context of Uganda’s government structure, the Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, is a senior cabinet member responsible for overseeing the entire defense sector, while the State Minister of Defence operates under the Minister of Defence and typically focuses on specific areas within the defense portfolio.

The deceased Ms. Nyirabashitsi was the country’s State Minister for Defense, while Hon. Jacob Markson Oboth is the Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs (MODVA).

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Eye Radio launches weekly newsletter to enhance information acess Previous Post