Eye Radio launches weekly newsletter to enhance information acess

Eye Radio has officially launched its 12-page weekly newsletter aimed at improving access to information and providing accurate, reliable news across South Sudan.

The newsletter, which debuted on Friday, September 6, 2024, offers concise articles and in-depth content on a broad range of topics, including current affairs, education, health, peace, humanitarian issues, development, entertainment, and sports.

Koang Pal, Station Manager of Eye Radio, highlighted the significance of the newsletter during the launch ceremony.

“This newsletter is crucial for keeping the people of South Sudan informed about current events,” he stated.

He also noted that access to information remains a challenge in remote areas, adding that “even if people only receive this newsletter monthly, it will significantly extend our reach.”

Stephen Omiri, Chief Executive Officer of Eye Media, expressed his gratitude to the Eye Radio staff and journalists for their dedication.

Omiri described the newsletter’s launch as a significant step in expanding access to information beyond Eye Radio’s current reach.

“This initiative is part of our broader effort to increase information accessibility. Our country needs more platforms for information dissemination, and this is one of them,” Omiri said.

Eye Radio, which boasts a large following on Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, and WhatsApp, as well as millions of listeners across South Sudan—including in Juba, Wau, Yambio, Aweil, Renk, Kuajok, Bor, Baliet, and Malakal—continues to be a leading source of news.

Dr. Kawa Tong, a member of Eye Media’s Board of Trustees, praised the management of Eye Radio for their initiative.

“This is a positive step forward and demonstrates the kind of leadership Eye Radio and Eye Media have in the communication sector,”

Dr. Tong commented. She emphasized the importance of information in empowering and informing people, congratulating the management on their successful launch.

Since its inception in 2003, Eye Radio has been South Sudan’s first independent broadcaster, committed to delivering accurate and reliable news on a variety of important topics.