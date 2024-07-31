Uganda expands into S. Sudan as Juba keeps silent

Another encroachment of the Ugandan game rangers has been reported along Lotukei and Bira areas of Ikwoto and Budi Counties of Eastern Equatoria state

Local authorities in the area say the Ugandan forces including UPDF and Game Rangers encroached and established army barracks and reserves inside South Sudan’s territory.

Simon Loyaha, the Administrator of Lotukei Payam told Eye Radio that the rangers settled in the Kanangorok area while the army is building a new centre in Karua, in Lotukei Payam – both areas of Budi County.

“These people are in the place called Kanangorok where there is a hot spring, they are settling there now. And at the moment they are also building new center in the place called Karua next to the village where I am.

Meanwhile, other places reportedly occupied by the Ugandan forces include parts of Bira and Tebokoi Boma, bordering Uganda’s Karenga and Kabong districts.

“They are trying to create roads within the park. The road also comes to the place where South Sudan ended at, and are putting their outpost.

They are also creating a road within the park because they said this is a conservation area where they conserve animals. And you will find there are roads entering deep into the places,” said Lokang Augustine, the Secretary of Civil Society Coalition in Budi.

Mr Lokang who is also the administrator of Budi Hospital told Eye Radio that the Ugandan army have established outpost and opened roads into South Sudan game reserves.

Augustine said the Ugandan rangers and army have also installed Global Positioning Satellite GPS with South Sudan.

“I remember last year there was wiring within Kidepo and were putting GPS when I had called one of our MP who is Honorable David because he is also among the committees for the borderline.”

Similar issues of Border encroachment have been reported in Magwi County this month.

However, South Sudan authorities reportedly formed a committee for resolve border disputes although the body has not provide any update on the progress.

