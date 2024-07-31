Kenya confirms first Mpox case

The Kenyan government has confirmed the country’s first Mpox case at a Taita Taveta border point with Tanzania.

The virus was detected in an individual who was travelling from Uganda to Rwanda through Kenya, Kenyan local media have reported.

This comes weeks after Kenya issued a travel advisory to all counties and border entry points to prevent spillover from the recent outbreaks of Mpox in the Democratic Republic of Congo where thousands of people infected as of June.

According to medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF), DR Congo has recorded more than 12,300 suspected cases and 479 deaths in the first half of this year.