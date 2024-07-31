Luol thankful to supportive President Kiir for incredible basketball team

The head of the South Sudan Basketball Federation has applauded President Salva Kiir for supporting the team’s initiative that he says is now portrayed as a good example in the African continent.

Luol Deng made the “thank you message” after the country’s team recorded their first ever win in the Paris 2024 Olympic competition in France.

On Sunday, the Bright Stars took to the floor in the men’s Group C contest against Puerto Rico in Lille, beating them 90-79 points.

The bright stars are competing in the Olympic basketball tournament for the first time in history in what is described as an amazing achievement for the youngest country in the world.

Western media has it that the Miami Legend has been funding South Sudan’s national basketball program out of his pocket for four years.

Miami Heat cited South Sudan coach Royal Ivey as saying; “He (Luol) pays for gyms, hotels, plane tickets – everything. Kudos to Luol and the staff. We wouldn’t be able to put this team together without them.”

Luol’s journey with the team traced four years back when he started reorganizing and structuring the basketball team including investing in skillful players from within and in the diaspora.

“Four years ago, we started this amazing journey that brought us to the Olympics where we just recorded our first ever win historically,” he said.

But the Basketball Federation President Luol Deng said without the support of the President, the gain made wouldn’t be possible.

“Here we are now and we have so much more to gain. I want to thank the government of South Sudan, I want to thank the Ministry but most importantly, I want to thank the President H.E Salva Kiir. Without him, this wouldn’t be possible.

“When we first started this journey, nobody knew where it would take us, after couple of years, everybody started seeing the potential of what we can do.

“Not only the Basketball South Sudan, not only to the nation in uniting us but also to the continent, Africa and by his support and the government’s support, we have been a great example to the rest of the continent and the rest of the world”.

South Sudan’s Bright Stars will play the United States of America tonight in an anticipated heated contest.

