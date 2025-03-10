10th March 2025
Official urges Warrap communities to embrace peaceful coexistence

Author: Wol Mapal | Published: 3 hours ago

Apuk-Padoc communal peace initiative. (Photo: Wol Mapal).

A government official is calling on communities in Warrap State to embrace peaceful coexistence to foster sustainable development, as the country grapples with inter-communal conflicts and political tensions.

Dr. Augustino Ting Mayai, the Chairperson of South Sudan National Bureau of Statistics (SSNBS), spoke during Apuk-Padoc peace initiative held in Juba, where a 12-member committee was formed to hold dialogue in Tonj North.

Dr. Ting emphasized that communities should embrace peaceful coexistence to restore harmony and encourage sustainable development.

“We have met as a community to ensure that there is a local resolution within Juba to support the peace process at home and this include the formation of the committee as well as mobilization of resources,” he stated.

“The committee will work with the community leaders, the chiefs and youth leaders to resolve the conflict back home. It will also work with the state government as well as state security organs that are operating in Warrap State.”

The peace initiative held in Juba and aimed to restore stability among Apuk-Padoc community, was initiated as a result of an intersectional conflict which claimed lives earlier in 2025.

A committee mediating the peace initiative will travel to Akop Payam in Warrap’s Tonj North County to hold a grassroots peace dialogue.

“As a community, we would like to call upon our neighboring communities to support this peace process, ensuring there is restoration of peace, there is development, and there is cooperation across communities around us.”

“It is an opportunity for the community of Apuk to come together and address this fundamental security problem.”

 

10th March 2025

