Indian doctors begin 3-day medical consultation in South Sudan

A visiting Indian medical team has begun a three-day free medical consultation and examination for cancer, tumors, spinal issues, and orthopedic conditions at Wau Teaching Hospital in Western Bahr el Ghazal State.

The initiative, launched by WBGs Ministry of Health in partnership with Yapita Health Company, aims to provide specialist consultations and identify patients who may need further treatment.

The team of four Indian doctors, including oncologists and orthopedic specialists, is leading the effort.

State Minister of Health Francis Michael urged the public to take advantage of the program, stating that the team will return within one to two months for surgeries.

Mr. Michael also noted that patients with urgent cases could be facilitated for treatment in India.

“There a team of doctors Who came from India, the four doctors, which include the orthopedics and oncologists and the rest of the team,” Michael said, speaking at Wau hospital on Saturday.

“They have started their official work of patient screening or consultation, which will continue until Sunday. During this period, we urge our people to come so that they are screened and then we prepare them.”

“Maybe within the next one month or two months, they will be back to conduct surgeries. So, this consultation is a great opportunity to our people. If you are having an urgent case that needs to be attended to, as they have mentioned, they will be able to facilitate your travel and your connection to India.”

