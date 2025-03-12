Foreign Ministry: South Sudan remains ‘safe and secure’ for visitors

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has reassured visitors to South Sudan that the country remains “safe and secure,” describing the recent incident in Nasir as an isolated event.



Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Amb. Apuk Mayen made a statement in a press briefing on Wednesday, March 12, which she said was in response to travel advisories issued by foreign countries for their citizens in South Sudan.

On March 8, the United States ordered the departure of non-emergency government personnel from South Sudan and advised citizens not to travel to the country over what it said was a “continued security threat”.

The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) advisory updated this month has also cautioned against all travel to South Sudan due to the risk of armed violence and criminality.

Foreign governments have been urging citizens not to visit or be careful when they travel to South Sudan over its fragile security situation, although Juba claims relative stability following the 2018 peace deal.

However, the latest advisory follows fighting in Nasir on March 4 between SSPDF and armed youths, who overran a military base and later assassinated an army commander and a UN staff during an evacuation event.

Meanwhile, diplomat Apuk described the Nasir incident as an isolated event, stating that the country is open and safe for visitors, investors and development partners.

“The ministry of foreign affairs and International Corporation notes the recent travel advisories issued by other countries and would like to reassure the public that the situation in the South Sudan remains calm and secure,’ he said.

It was not immediately clear if any other foreign nations updated their travel advisory with regards to South Sudan, in addition to the U.S. and the UK.

“The incident that occurred on 4th March in Nasir County… as addressed by His Excellency President General Salva Kiir Mayardit, is an isolated occurrence resulting from a misunderstanding during a routine military redeployment.”

“The government has taken all necessary actions to restore order and the security forces are vigilant in their efforts to maintain peace throughout the nation. His Excellency the President has reaffirmed his commitment to peace and stability.”

“Thus, the Ministry would like to reassure the public and anyone planning to travel to South Sudan that South Sudan is open and safe for visitors, investors and development partners.”

The ministry encouraged embassies accredited to South Sudan and countries to rely on official sources for accurate information, adding that South Sudan remains a welcoming and secure destination.

The Ministry’s spokesperson also reiterated that her government appreciates the solidarity and the condemnation already received from the international community regarding the Nasir violence.

Observers including the UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan (CHRSS) believe the Nasir incident threatens to derail gains made in the 2018 peace agreement, although President Kiir has vowed to never allow the country to slide back to civil war.

