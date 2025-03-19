19th March 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   IOM emphasizes need for awareness in nationality and passport issuance

IOM emphasizes need for awareness in nationality and passport issuance

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 7 hours ago

South Sudanese Passport booklets handed over to the Immigration and Passport Department in 2022. | File photo

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has highlighted the importance of understanding South Sudan’s diverse ethnic composition to ensure fair issuance of legal identities.

This message was conveyed during a workshop aimed at 45 nationality and passport officers.

David Chuma Moi, Assistant Project Officer at IOM, stressed the significance of recognizing tribal diversity, noting that issuing legal identities is a fundamental human right.

He explained, “The importance of understanding the composition of the communities in South Sudan is a key part of your mandate as the Directorate of Nationality and Passports. Issuing legal identities is a human right, and every citizen should be given an identity. We, at IOM, are committed to working with your directorate to ensure every citizen enjoys this right.”

Meanwhile, Director General Elia Costa emphasized that South Sudan is home to 64 tribes, making it essential for officers to be familiar with each tribe’s location, state, and county. This, he noted, would help prevent discrimination during document processing.

Costa suggested, “It is very important for us to know the tribes of South Sudan and their locations—states and counties—because many people are not familiar with all the tribes in the country. We need to recognize this at the beginning, and we may expand the training to include state-level workshops to further improve officers’ understanding.”

This initiative follows complaints from several communities about the difficulties they face in obtaining official documents.

These concerns have led to calls for specialized training aimed at improving service delivery. Last month, the Director General of Nationality, Civil Registration, and Passports called for specialized training for migration officers, focusing on South Sudan’s diverse ethnic communities.

The Director General emphasized the need for officers to comprehend tribal diversity to ensure fair and efficient service delivery in nationality and passport registration.

Authorities are expected to implement training programs that address concerns of discrimination and bureaucratic challenges faced by some applicants.

Currently on air

21:00:00 - 21:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Over 20 killed in Nasir airstrike, Commissioner reports 1

Over 20 killed in Nasir airstrike, Commissioner reports

Published March 17, 2025

Eight more SSPDF survivors from Nasir arrive in Juba 2

Eight more SSPDF survivors from Nasir arrive in Juba

Published March 13, 2025

Pope writes to Kiir and Machar, urging peace 3

Pope writes to Kiir and Machar, urging peace

Published March 14, 2025

IGAD calls for immediate release of detained SPLM-IO officials pending legal evidence 4

IGAD calls for immediate release of detained SPLM-IO officials pending legal evidence

Published March 13, 2025

Eye Radio journalist Charles Wote passes on 5

Eye Radio journalist Charles Wote passes on

Published March 15, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

IOM emphasizes need for awareness in nationality and passport issuance

Published 7 hours ago

South Sudan steps up intelligence efforts to fight financial crimes

Published 8 hours ago

Renewed airstrike in Nasir injures woman and child, Commissioner confirms

Published 8 hours ago

Analysis: What SPLM-IO’s pause on security mechanisms means for the peace deal

Published 9 hours ago

15 civilians survive gunship strike in Akobo: says commissioner

Published 10 hours ago

South Sudan can achieve real peace if elites stop thinking the nation ‘owes them’: Lumumba

Published 10 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
19th March 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.