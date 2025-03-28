28th March 2025
Makuei explains reasons behind FVP Machar’s house arrest

Authors: Emmanuel J. Akile | Lasuba Memo | Published: 5 hours ago

Dr. Riek Machar, First Vice President and Leader of SPLM/A-IO - Courtesy

JUBA, 28 March 2025 (Eye Radio) – Government Spokesperson Michael Makuei has confirmed the house arrest of First Vice President Dr Machar, pending an investigation against him over accusations that he “agitated” his forces to fight the government.

In a press conference on Friday, Information Minister Makeui alleged that Machar had been in contact with his bases on the ground and specifically with the politicians and commanders of the SPLM/A-IO, “agitating them to rebel against the government with an aim of disrupting peace for elections not to be held.”

Makuei cited the 4th March 2025 outbreak of violence in Nasir, Upper Nile State, where armed youth overran an army garrison and later killed SSPDF Commander Majur Dak during an evacuation mission by the United Nations mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

He also said Machar is accused of directing SPLA/A-IO forces, which were already unified with other factions of the peace parties to “attack their colleagues” with whom they are trained and deployed in Tonga Nyaluak, Wunkur, Wathlel and Rajaf training centers, among others.

MAKUEI CLIP ON REASONS WHY RIEK MACHAR IS UNDER HOUSE ARREST

Within this period, Makuei said SPLM/A-IO leaders, including General Yiey Dak, Gen. Wesley Welby, Minister Pal Mai and the First Deputy Speaker of the National Legislature, Nathaneil Oye,t gradually started to disappear to unknown locations.

The information minister said it is based on these developments that President Kiir directed the placement of Dr Riek Machar under House arrest on Wednesday.

He said Dr. Machar and his detained colleagues will be investigated and brought to book accordingly.

Mr. Makuei urged the people of South South Sudan to remain calm and assured them that the peace agreement is in place and will be implemented in letter and Spirit.

When contacted, Puok Both Baluang, the Acting Press Secretary in the Office of the First Vice President, said the leadership is yet to release an official statement in response to Makuei’s press conference.

