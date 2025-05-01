1st May 2025
U.N. extends UNMISS mandate for 9 days

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 1 hour ago

UN-SG Special Representative Nicholas Haysom (dark suits) at the 75th anniversary of Peacekeepers Day. | Photo: Photo by Gregorio Cunha/UNMISS

The U.N. Security Council voted unanimously to extend the mandate of the U.N. Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) for an additional nine days, now set to expire on May 9.

This short-term extension, as outlined in Resolution 2778 (2025), is to ensure that the mission continues its work despite the original mandate expiring on April 30.

The extension provides the council with more time to assess the increasingly volatile political and security situation in South Sudan.

The country has seen a resurgence of instability, primarily due to escalating tensions following the Nasir incident in March.

Machar has been under house arrest in Juba since March 26.

Although the two leaders signed a peace agreement in 2018 that established a transitional government, the deal has been marred by ongoing violence and political conflicts.

Experts and peace monitors have raised alarms that the widening rift between SPLM in Government and SPLM-IO could destabilize South Sudan even further, threatening the fragile peace of the world’s youngest nation.

UNMISS was initially established in 2011 under Resolution 1996 to assist with peacekeeping after South Sudan gained independence.

Since then, the Security Council has annually renewed the mission’s mandate, citing persistent threats to regional security.

 

