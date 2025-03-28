28th March 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Western diplomats urge ceasefire and reversal of Machar’s house arrest

Western diplomats urge ceasefire and reversal of Machar’s house arrest

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 7 hours ago

Diplomats pose for a photo in Juba following a meeting on the situation in South Sudan. (-)

Western diplomatic missions in South Sudan have called on President Salva Kiir and other leaders with control over military forces to immediately order a ceasefire.

The embassies of France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union delegation also expressed concern over the house arrest of First Vice President Riek Machar.

In a statement issued to Eye Radio’s newsroom, the Western allies called on President Kiir to reverse the action taken against Machar and to take steps to prevent any further escalation of the situation.

The diplomatic missions highlighted that Machar’s position as First Vice President is established under Article 1.7.2 of the 2018 Peace Agreement.

Additionally, the embassies urged President Kiir and all leaders with control or influence over armed groups to immediately implement a ceasefire.

The statement further stressed the need for all parties to engage in direct dialogue without delay, urging them to demonstrate sincerity in their commitment to peace.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 15:55:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
IGP suspends marriage-based nationality for foreigners amid legal concerns 1

IGP suspends marriage-based nationality for foreigners amid legal concerns

Published March 25, 2025

Machar directs SPLM-IO members to return to security mechanisms 2

Machar directs SPLM-IO members to return to security mechanisms

Published March 25, 2025

Machar urges intervention in South Sudan’s crisis in letter to UN chief 3

Machar urges intervention in South Sudan’s crisis in letter to UN chief

Published March 25, 2025

VP Taban: Two C-in-Cs and armies fuel ongoing crisis in S. Sudan 4

VP Taban: Two C-in-Cs and armies fuel ongoing crisis in S. Sudan

Published March 26, 2025

SSPDF and SPLA-IO trade blames over Wunaliet airstrike, Nyamini withdrawal 5

SSPDF and SPLA-IO trade blames over Wunaliet airstrike, Nyamini withdrawal

Published March 25, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Without peace, constitutional-making process is futile: Prof. Akech

Published 8 mins ago

Kenya’s special envoy Raila Odinga arrives in Juba

Published 52 mins ago

Renewed conflict in South Sudan sparked by failure to unify army: Analyst

Published 2 hours ago

Sudan’s Al-Burhan phones President Kiir to discuss peace in South Sudan: state media

Published 3 hours ago

President Ruto appoints Raila as special envoy to S. Sudan to avert civil war

Published 6 hours ago

AU to deploy ‘panel of wise’ to Juba to help de-escalate tensions

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
28th March 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.