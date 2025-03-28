Western diplomats urge ceasefire and reversal of Machar’s house arrest

Western diplomatic missions in South Sudan have called on President Salva Kiir and other leaders with control over military forces to immediately order a ceasefire.

The embassies of France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union delegation also expressed concern over the house arrest of First Vice President Riek Machar.

In a statement issued to Eye Radio’s newsroom, the Western allies called on President Kiir to reverse the action taken against Machar and to take steps to prevent any further escalation of the situation.

The diplomatic missions highlighted that Machar’s position as First Vice President is established under Article 1.7.2 of the 2018 Peace Agreement.

Additionally, the embassies urged President Kiir and all leaders with control or influence over armed groups to immediately implement a ceasefire.

The statement further stressed the need for all parties to engage in direct dialogue without delay, urging them to demonstrate sincerity in their commitment to peace.