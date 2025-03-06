U.S. ‘deeply’ concerned about establishing a parallel government in Sudan

The United States government has voiced concerns about the recent signing of a charter by Rapid Support Forces’ (RSF) and allied groups to form a parallel government in Sudan, saying it risks further instability.

Sudan descended into war on 15th April 2023 following longstanding tension between the army under Gen. Abdal Fattah Al Burhan and RSF paramilitary of Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, triggering one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

Last month, RSF signed a charter with allied political and armed groups to establish a parallel government, aiming to create a secular and democratic state, according to signatories who shared the development with Reuters news agency.

“The U.S. is deeply concerned by reports the RSF & aligned actors have signed a “transitional constitution” for Sudan,” Washington’s Bureau of Africa Affairs said in a statement on X.

“Attempts to establish a parallel government are unhelpful for peace & security for the country, and risk further instability & de facto partition of the country.”

Meanwhile, Sudan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs which is aligned to the military, outlined a roadmap to hold a national dialogue and form a new transitional government ahead of elections.

The Port Sudan-based foreign ministry said it was launching “an all inclusive dialogue” in which all political and social components of the country will participate.

The Sudanese army has since retaken control of areas in Sennar, Al-Jazirah, and much of Khartoum and Um Ruwaba in North Kordofan – as civilians bear the brunt of its brutal war with RSF.

The gains mean the army effectively control all supply routes in the country, except for those in Darfur and West Kordofan.

The RSF has also seized most of the western Darfur region and parts of the Kordofan region in the war, but is being pushed back from central Sudan.

The United States government has imposed sanctions on Gen. al-Burhan for “prioritizing war over negotiations to bring an end to the conflict” and Gen. Dagalo for “widespread abuses” including possible genocide.

