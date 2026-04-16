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South Sudan, Sudan UN mission must adapt or close – US diplomat

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: April 16, 2026

FILE PHOTO: Ambassador Jennifer Locetta, Alternative Representative for Special Political Affairs at United Nations in New York - Courtesy

The United States told the UN Security Council that a long-running peacekeeping mission involving South Sudan and Sudan must adapt to changing conditions or be shut down, citing a lack of progress after more than a decade.

Speaking at a Council briefing, Ambassador Jennifer Locetta said the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei, UNISFA, has been in place for 15 years without delivering lasting political results.

“When conditions change, peacekeeping missions need to adapt or close,” she said.

Locetta said Sudan and South Sudan have made little headway on key issues, including border demarcation, the demilitarization of Abyei, and determining the territory’s final status.

“The governments of Sudan and South Sudan have made virtually no progress,” she said.

She also said both governments have interfered with the mission’s work, including blocking the appointment of a civilian deputy head and denying visas for personnel.

“They have resorted to blocking the appointment of a civilian deputy head of mission and denying visas for the mission’s people and police,” she said.

The United States said renewal of the mission should depend on measurable action. “Sudan and South Sudan must unequivocally demonstrate progress… if they want to see this mission renewed another year,” Locetta said.

She said peacekeeping operations are intended to be temporary and should not become open-ended commitments. Missions that continue without progress risk lives and consume significant resources, she said.

“Our peacekeepers should always be working themselves out of a job,” Locetta said.

She also called on Security Council members and regional partners to press for cooperation from host governments.

The United States cited the UN mission in the Central African Republic, MINUSCA, as an example of a mission adjusting its role following recent elections.

Locetta said the Council has repeatedly renewed missions despite restrictions and stalled peace efforts. “We have seen missions blocked, restricted, and ignored—yet these missions are renewed anyway,” she said.

“If we are serious about peacekeeping and reform, renewal must be earned—never assumed,” she said.

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