Hundreds without shelter in Magwi as bushfire guts 370 houses: Official

More than 300 grass-thatched houses have been gutted in a week-long bushfire in Lobone Payam in Magwi County leaving hundreds of people without shelter, an official said.

Lobone Payam Administrator Joseph Okee said the fire – which is believed to have first ignited in Uganda’s Lamwo District – seared its way across to South Sudan and escalated to Magwi territory last week.

Mr. Okee said the fire incident consumed homes, properties and unharvested farm produces. He said no human casualty has been reported, but pets and livestock have died in the fire outbreak.

Okee said hundreds of local residents have been left without food and shelter. The official expressed frustration over lack of intervention to mitigate the raging fire, with his constant plea for help proving futile.

“From 170 in two days and now 370 houses in one week. The number of households that got burned yesterday is not yet counted,” he said in an interview with Eye Radio.

“We have been reporting this issue to the county authorities and until now, no response, no intervention, and the people are suffering under trees. As I talk now, people are under the trees and left with no food.”

“The situation is worsening so much. The most affected are children and the mothers having nothing at all. So, it is now a huge problem I can’t be able to solve, I got confused even where to raise my concern.”

Mr. Okee appeals to the relevant authorities for humanitarian assistance to the affected households.

“I would like the government and authorities in Magwi to give a quick response to this community so that if they think I’m lying, let them send the assessment team to come and see and decide for interventions.”

Magwi County authorities were not immediately available for a comment.