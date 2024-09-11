U.S. announces $100M in additional food assistance for S. Sudan

The United States has pledged an additional $100 million in humanitarian food assistance to South Sudan, aiming to address the severe food insecurity affecting millions in the country.
The announcement was made by Sonali Korde, Assistant to the Administrator for Humanitarian Assistance at the USAID, after visiting South Sudan from September 9-11.
This increase in aid brings the total U.S. government humanitarian assistance for South Sudan in Fiscal Year 2024 to nearly $609 million.
During her visit, Korde toured key humanitarian project sites and met with senior government officials, diplomatic representatives, the leadership of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), and implementing partners.
She emphasized the critical importance of this aid in alleviating the humanitarian crisis.
“This additional support reflects our ongoing commitment to addressing the urgent needs of the South Sudanese people,” Korde stated. “The partnership between USAID and the U.S. Department of Agriculture is crucial in delivering this life-saving assistance.”
Korde highlighted that ending the humanitarian crisis in South Sudan requires urgent and coordinated action.
“It’s essential for the transitional government to transparently allocate public revenue for humanitarian responses and basic public needs,” she said. “South Sudan remains one of the most dangerous countries for humanitarian aid workers, and the safety and security risks must be addressed.”
In a statement, the U.S. Embassy in Juba also stressed the importance of peace in mitigating the crisis.
“The Embassy welcomed the Tumaini Initiative talks in Nairobi, urging all parties to the 2018 peace agreement, as well as non-signatories, to seize this opportunity to advance peace. Direct talks at the leadership level in Juba are also critical for fostering stability and progress,” the Embassy noted.
The announcement comes at a time when South Sudan is facing unprecedented challenges, and the international community continues to support efforts to stabilize the region and provide relief to its people.
