Parliament orders stakeholders to address water pricing after summons

Parliament has deferred the issue of water pricing to stakeholders without proposing a solution, after summoning the Water Minister, the Governor of Central Equatoria, the Mayor of Juba, and officials from Urban Water Corporation.

The Governor of Central Equatoria, Minister of Water Resources and Mayor of Juba City Council appeared at the National Parliament on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, to answer questions regarding increasing Water Prices in Juba.

This came after a motion was raised by Lawmaker Khalid Abdalla in the Parliament regarding the prices of Water Supply in Juba.

The Managing Director of Urban Water Cooperation also appeared before the August House regarding the Matter.

In a parliamentary sitting on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, Central Equatoria governor Jadalla in his presentation told the August house that the state government is not responsible for the supply of water in the city.

He adds that since the establishment of the Southern Sudan Urban Water Cooperation in 2006, the national government took over the management of water and electricity from the state.

“In 2006 after the establishment of the Southern Sudan Urban Water Cooperation, the national government took over the management of water and electricity from the state,” said Governor Jadalla.

“This responsibility was then placed on the National Ministry of Water Resource and Irrigation and the South Sudan Urban Water Cooperation. Since then up to date they continue to run the facilities,” he said.

Jadalla calls on the national government to consider water subsidies on fuel and other water treatments to reduce the cost of water in the capital Juba.

“Rt. Hon. Speaker. Honourable Members. Allow me to bring to the attention of this August house that, the issue of water services should be understood and treated as a National security issue. As such it needs to be handled with utmost care,” said Jadalla.

“I would also like to suggest consideration of the following; Focus should be put on the establishment of the piped water system, there is a need for the government to consider water subsidies on fuel and water treatments to reduce the cost of water,” he said.

Minister of Water and Irrigation Pal Mai says the Urban Water Cooperation sells one drum of water at 500 ssp only, citing that the water tankers then go and sell at the price of their own.

“As we speak South Sudan Urban Water Cooperation sells one drum of water at 500 ssp only, one cubic meter at Urban Water Cooperation is at 2,500 ssp. Now the owners of blue tankers come and take a drum of water and sell it at the price they determine.” Minister Pal said.

Meanwhile, the Mayor of Juba Johnson Swaka says the issue of Water Prices requires the support of the National Government and the parliament to the City Council in regulating the prices of Water.

“When we set up price, we need the support and backup so that when we set price the national government and parliament say the work of City Council is scientific, we support it and let it go ahead,” said Mayor Johnson.

After deliberation, the August House recommended that the Ministry of Water Resource and Irrigation, Urban Water Cooperation, City Council, the state government and the South Sudan Revenue Authority engage together to address the concern of water prices in the city.

First Deputy Speaker Oyet Nathaniel says the resolutions will be followed up through the relevant committees and entities to ensure the price of water is managed.

“The Ministry of Water, Urban Water Cooperation, City Council, Central Equatoria, NRA these are the stakeholders that must engage themselves to ensure that the price of water does not go high,” said Rt. Hon. Deputy Speaker, Oyet.

“All the resolutions that were taken will be followed up through the relevant committees and entities to ensure that the price of water is managed,” he said.