Two killed, three injured in boats collision in Yirol East

A 30-year-old breastfeeding mother has died from bullet wounds after a passenger vehicle destined for Juba from Warrap State was attacked in Lakes State’s Rumbek East on Wednesday.

According to Col. Joseph Mayen Luk, the Police Chief Inspector in Yirol East County, the two ferries rammed into each other due to poor vision and a junction in the river.

Col. Luk said the incident occurred at night between Pan-jai and Pan-pul Lual areas near the border of Lakes and Jonglei. “The two boats made an accident in this place and it caused the death of two people,” he said.

The police official identified the victims as Makat Kuernyang and Malaat Jok. He said the injured include the two boat drivers, who are currently receiving treatment in Bor County.

Mr. Luk appeals to the government of Bor County to refer the case to Yirol East where the incident occurred for investigation.

Boat accidents and fires are commonly reported along the Nile River leading to loss of lives and properties.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Lactating mother killed as gunmen open fire on civilian vehicle in Rumbek East Previous Post