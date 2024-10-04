4th October 2024
Lactating mother killed as gunmen open fire on civilian vehicle in Rumbek East

Author: Yang Ater Yang | Published: 4 hours ago

Lakes Police Spokesperson Elijah Mabor Makuac. (Photo: Yang Ater/Eye Radio).

A 30-year-old lactating mother has died from bullet wounds after a passenger vehicle destined for Juba from Warrap State was attacked in Lakes State’s Rumbek East on Wednesday.

Lakes Police Spokesman Major Elijah Mabor Makuac said three gunmen opened fire on the passenger vehicle which bypassed them shortly at 11:00 PM on 2nd October.

The attack severely wounded the mother of nine-month old baby who died while being rushed to a nearby hospital.

Maj. Makuac said in an interview with Eye Radio that the incident occurred between Malengok and Pacong Payams of Rumbek East County.

“The vehicle met with three unidentified men, two were carrying arms and the other one with no riffle, they were passing by themselves after the vehicle left them,” he said.

“They immediately opened a fire after the vehicle until they shot the woman, and the woman was tried to be evacuated to hospital but she late succumbed from the wound she sustained.”

The motive of the ambush is unclear, but Mr. Makuac said the police and other security organs are investigating the incident and pursuing the culprits.

 

