Tumaini Initiative peace parties reach agreement on 8 protocols

Parties to the Kenya-led peace process christened as Tumaini Initiative have reached an agreement on eight protocols related to the security sector and other areas, signaling key breakthrough in the months-long negotiations.

The protocols were discussed since May 2024 during the peace talks between the government, and the South Sudan Opposition Movement Alliance (SSOMA) and other stakeholders.

The document outlines the Statement of Purpose for Tumaini, Preamble, Security Agreement and Ceasefire, addressing communal violence and proliferation of arms among civilians, and resolutions for land disputes.

Additional protocols include Trust and Confidence-Building measures, Humanitarian Access, and the role of Guarantors to the peace agreement.

Michael Makuei, the Minister of Information and a member of the government delegation, addressed the media shortly after the signing ceremony, where they emphasized the importance of the protocols in paving the way for lasting peace in South Sudan.

“Today, we announce that we have reached an agreement through the Tumaini initiative. We were able to reach an agreement concerning the ongoing talks with the opposition here in Nairobi,” Makuei said.

“At this moment, we announce to the people of South Sudan and to the whole world that today we have reached an agreement. We had hoped to reach this agreement earlier to present it as a gift to the people of South Sudan on the occasion of the 13th anniversary of independence.”

The talks seemed to have hit a stumbling block last week, after the opposition groups rejected their integration into the unity government, saying the Tumaini Initiative will come out with a timetable consistent with the agreed programs and activities.

Also on Monday, the groups threatened to abandon the Tumaini Initiative and that they may not sign any agreement with the R-TGONU until the recently passed National Security Service Act is revoked by President Kiir.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Police investigating soldier for grenade attack on family over debt dispute Previous Post