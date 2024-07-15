15th July 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace | Regional   |   Tumaini Initiative peace parties reach agreement on 8 protocols

Tumaini Initiative peace parties reach agreement on 8 protocols

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 9 hours ago

President Salva Kiir, left, shakes hands with Pagan Amum, leader of the Real-SPLM group, during the launch of high-level peace talks for South Sudan at State House in Nairobi, Kenya, on Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Parties to the Kenya-led peace process christened as Tumaini Initiative have reached an agreement on eight protocols related to the security sector and other areas, signaling key breakthrough in the months-long negotiations.

The protocols were discussed since May 2024 during the peace talks between the government, and the South Sudan Opposition Movement Alliance (SSOMA) and other stakeholders.

The document outlines the Statement of Purpose for Tumaini, Preamble, Security Agreement and Ceasefire, addressing communal violence and proliferation of arms among civilians, and resolutions for land disputes.

Additional protocols include Trust and Confidence-Building measures, Humanitarian Access, and the role of Guarantors to the peace agreement.

Michael Makuei, the Minister of Information and a member of the government delegation, addressed the media shortly after the signing ceremony, where they emphasized the importance of the protocols in paving the way for lasting peace in South Sudan.

“Today, we announce that we have reached an agreement through the Tumaini initiative. We were able to reach an agreement concerning the ongoing talks with the opposition here in Nairobi,” Makuei said.

“At this moment, we announce to the people of South Sudan and to the whole world that today we have reached an agreement. We had hoped to reach this agreement earlier to present it as a gift to the people of South Sudan on the occasion of the 13th anniversary of independence.”

The talks seemed to have hit a stumbling block last week, after the opposition groups rejected their integration into the unity government, saying the Tumaini Initiative will come out with a timetable consistent with the agreed programs and activities.

Also on Monday, the groups threatened to abandon the Tumaini Initiative and that they may not sign any agreement with the R-TGONU until the recently passed National Security Service Act is revoked by President Kiir.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Sudan govt orders foreigners including South Sudanese out of Khartoum 1

Sudan govt orders foreigners including South Sudanese out of Khartoum

Published Friday, July 12, 2024

Ugandan army reportedly encroaches into South Sudan’s Magwi 2

Ugandan army reportedly encroaches into South Sudan’s Magwi

Published Thursday, July 11, 2024

S. Sudan to experience heavy-down pours till mid-next week -IGAD 3

S. Sudan to experience heavy-down pours till mid-next week -IGAD

Published Thursday, July 11, 2024

Kiir explains why he fires finance ministers in short time 4

Kiir explains why he fires finance ministers in short time

Published Friday, July 12, 2024

Finance Minister Dongrin vows remedy for economic woes 5

Finance Minister Dongrin vows remedy for economic woes

Published Saturday, July 13, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Garang urges Dongrin to adopt prudent policy

Published 8 hours ago

Tumaini Initiative peace parties reach agreement on 8 protocols

Published 9 hours ago

Police investigating soldier for grenade attack on family over debt dispute

Published 9 hours ago

Egypt energy minister to commission donated powerplants in Yambio, Rumbek

Published 9 hours ago

Finance minister to set new revenue target for FY 2024-2025

Published 9 hours ago

South Sudan-Uganda electricity export deal to receive $300 million funding

Published 11 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
15th July 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!