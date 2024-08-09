9th August 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace   |   NUF desert hunger-stricken bases, training centers: R-JMEC

NUF desert hunger-stricken bases, training centers: R-JMEC

Author: Darlington Moses | Published: 3 hours ago

Necessary Unified Forces. (Photo: File).

The peace monitoring body R-JMEC said most of the Necessary Unified Forces (NUF) in training and cantonment sites have deserted their bases due to lack of food, water shelter and medicines.

Charles Gituai, the Chairperson of the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (R-JMEC said since the graduation of 53,000 unified forces in phase one, only 7 percent of the 83,000 combatants have been deployed.

Gituai added that majority of the graduated forces and those yet to be trained were left waiting in the cantonment sites without the basic necessities.

The harsh condition, according to the peace observer, has forced most of them to abandon their camps.

Mr. Gituai attributes the delay in the deployment and commencement of the 2nd phase training of the unified force to the continuous lack of funding.

He added that there has been only little notable progress made in the transitional security arrangements.

“All the security mechanism report lack of funding as the main obstacles to the full deployment of the graduated forces and the commencement of the phase ii training of the NUF,” he said during the mechanism’s 37th Plenary meeting in Juba.

“Troops waiting in training centers and cantonment sites, lack food medicine shelter and clean water, and as a result most troops have left their bases in search for food and necessities.”

Gituai also underscored that the finalization of the unification of the middle command echelon of the NUF is still pending.

“I request the RTGoNU and the JDB to update this plenary on the latest development on this matter and also request confirmation from the JDB regarding the deployment of the 2 battalions of the NUF as recently reported by the CTSAMVM.”

Besides, RJMEC urged the unified security command to clarify on when shall the 2,995 appointed non-commissioned officers in the South Sudan National Police Service be commissioned and assigned to their duties.

 

 

Popular Stories
SSUWC directs increment of water tariff in Juba 1

SSUWC directs increment of water tariff in Juba

Published August 4, 2024

Olympic referees malice S. Sudan in game against Serbia -Ivey 2

Olympic referees malice S. Sudan in game against Serbia -Ivey

Published August 4, 2024

Five wounded in second Juba shooting in one day 3

Five wounded in second Juba shooting in one day

Published August 4, 2024

Govt to install $150-million hyper solar power in Juba 4

Govt to install $150-million hyper solar power in Juba

Published August 3, 2024

What next, 30 days after parliament passed disputed NSS bill 5

What next, 30 days after parliament passed disputed NSS bill

Published August 3, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Activist tells lawyers to challenge NSS bill in court if assented

Published 3 hours ago

NUF desert hunger-stricken bases, training centers: R-JMEC

Published 3 hours ago

US Rapper Travis Scott arrested in Paris for fighting bodyguard

Published 4 hours ago

UN aircraft safely lands in Malakal after losing wheels

Published 4 hours ago

Gondokoro residents decry lack of clean water amid alleged Nile pollution

Published 6 hours ago

Common man shocked after being fired as Ibba Commissioner in decree

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
9th August 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.