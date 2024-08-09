US Rapper Travis Scott arrested in Paris for fighting bodyguard

American Rapper Travis Scott was arrested in Paris on Friday morning after getting into a fight with his bodyguard, French authorities said.

According to US news network CNN, police were called to the George V luxury hotel at 5 a.m. to break up the fight, and was subsequently arrested for “violence against another person.”

Scott, who was in Paris for the Olympic Games where he attended the basketball semi-final that saw the United States beat Serbia.

“I can confirm that on August 9, 2024, police officers were called to the George V hotel and arrested the rapper nicknamed Travis Scott for assaulting a security guard,” the Paris prosecutor’s officer said in a statement.

Several media reports indicate that Scott, who was drunk, involved in an altercation with one of the hotel’s security guards, after the latter tried to break up a fight between the rapper and his personal bodyguard.

In June, Scott was arrested for disorderly intoxication and trespassing charges after a disturbance on a yacht in Miami Beach, Florida, local police said at the time.

Scott, one of the biggest names in hip hop whose birth name is Jacques Webster, has more than 100 songs that made the Billboard Hot 100 and released four singles that topped the chart: “Sicko Mode,” “Highest in the Room,” “The Scotts,” and “Franchise.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter