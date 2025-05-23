Transport Minister clarifies Ethiopian Airlines diversion from JIA

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – Transport Minister Dr. Lam Akol says the May 20 diversion of an Ethiopian Airlines flight was due to temporary flooding at Juba International Airport caused by ongoing maintenance work.

According to Dr. Akol, the airport authorities were conducting excavation and sand-filling operations to elevate the parking lot area. However, heavy rains fell before the filling process could be completed, resulting in waterlogging of the airport grounds.

While the airstrip remained dry and unaffected, the flooded parking area created operational difficulties, prompting the flight diversion.

“There was no water flooding the airstrip,” Dr. Akol stated during an inspection of the airport. “The problem was only with the parking lot, which became flooded due to rains interrupting maintenance work aimed at raising its level.”

Earlier, the South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority (SSCAA) reported that air traffic was briefly disrupted by heavy rains in the capital.

Dr. Akol also addressed public speculation about a potential mid-air collision between the Ethiopian Airlines flight and a Ugandan aircraft.

He dismissed such concerns as unfounded, explaining that the two aircraft were at different altitudes and on separate flight paths.

“The Ethiopian aircraft was descending at about six kilometres above sea level, while the Ugandan aircraft was taking off and gaining altitude. Their routes were at right angles and there was no risk of collision,” he emphasized.

The minister’s remarks follow concerns raised by travelers and the public over airport safety and infrastructure.

He assured that the situation has since been resolved and that efforts are underway to ensure smooth airport operations despite the ongoing rainy season.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



South Sudan, Ethiopia strike border security deal Previous Post