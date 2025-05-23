23rd May 2025
South Sudan, Ethiopia strike border security deal

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 1 hour ago

South Sudan and Ethiopian military officers during a joint meeting|Courtesy

Military officers from South Sudan and Ethiopia have agreed to enhance joint operations targeting what they described as illegal elements active along the border.

The deal was struck in the border town of Pagak Payam in Maiwut County of Upper Nile State yesterday, according to Addis Standard newspaper in Ethiopia.

The meeting brought together security officials from both countries to discuss ongoing peace efforts and cross-border coordination.

Brigadier General Wal Ding of the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces and commander of Pagak reportedly commended the security relationship between the two countries, and affirmed the cooperation” to maintain what he called ‘joint peace.”

However, both sides emphasized the need to “jointly prevent illegal elements operating in the border area” and “hold lawbreakers legally accountable.

It was also indicated that senior defense officials from both countries will “continue to meet periodically” for follow-up consultations on shared security concerns.

On his part, Lieutenant General Zewdu Belay, Chief of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) Central Command, said: “Efforts are underway to strengthen peace and security” in the border areas, with a particular focus on preventing “contraband activities” and fostering community cooperation.”

Lt. Gen. Zewdu added that the joint initiative aims to continue the long-standing brotherhood between the two nations and that local community collaboration will be key to ensuring lasting peace.

The reported security coordination comes amid recent clashes in Nasir, where SSPDF engaged with the White Army.

Early this month, General James Koang Chuol, Governor of Upper Nile State, told media that the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces SSPDF took full control of Jikmir and Burebiey Payams in Nasir County areas previously held by the White Army.

He said SSPDF troops had moved from Nasir town and captured the final towns at the Ethiopia border, thereby cutting what he described as “supply routes from Ethiopia to Akobo and Nasir.

23rd May 2025

