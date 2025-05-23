Tumaini mediators update President Ruto on South Sudan situation

Kenya’s President William Ruto has said he received a comprehensive briefing from the Tumaini Initiative mediators at the State House, Nairobi on the evolving political and security landscape in South Sudan.

The report was presented to Ruto by the Chief Mediator, retired Lt-General Lazarus Sumbeiywo, and his deputy, Ambassador Mohammed Ali Guyo.

On his official Facebook and X account pages, the Kenyan head of state wrote that “sustained peace in South Sudan remains a cornerstone of our collective regional stability.”

Ruto added that Kenya reaffirms its unwavering commitment to working together with regional partners and will continue to engage with the Republic of South Sudan in pursuit of sustainable peace, lasting stability, and a secure future for the people of the brotherly nation.

The peace negotiation led by Kenya, which brought on board opposition groups that were not part of the 2018 peace deal, was adjourned for the third time on February 7 without an agreement.

The Tumaini Initiative aimed to resolve South Sudan’s prolonged instability and harmonize fractured political and military actors towards the goal of transitioning the country to democracy and lasting peace.

The Nairobi-led peace negotiations for South Sudan were adjourned in early February at the request of the government delegation.

In an earlier statement, Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro, the rapporteur for the government’s delegation to Tumaini Initiative, mentioned that the team needed to finalize the two extended roadmaps, which were announced on the 21st.

Dr. Lomuro did not specify when the team would return to the negotiation table.

At the time, the parties had agreed to expand the institutions established in the remaining provisions for the implementation of the R-ARCSS, to include the opposition and other stakeholders.

However, in a twist of events, key SPLM-IO leaders, including former Petroleum Minister Puot Kang, who was the deputy head of the delegation to the talks, were arrested following the Nasir incident.

This has brought the implementation of the 2018 peace accord to a standstill.

