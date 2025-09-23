23rd September 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | World News   |   Three West African countries to quit International Criminal Court

Three West African countries to quit International Criminal Court

Author: BBC | Published: 3 hours ago

Interim President of Mali Colonel Assimi Goita (L), head of military junta in Niger Abdourahamane Tchiani (C) and Interim leader of Burkina Faso Ibrahim Traore (R)|Courtesy

Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger have announced they will immediately withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC), labelling it an “instrument of neo-colonialist repression as reported by the BBC.

The three military-led countries issued a joint statement, saying they would not recognise the authority of the UN-backed court, based in The Hague.

“The ICC has proven itself incapable of handling and prosecuting proven war crimes, crimes against humanity, crimes of genocide, and crimes of aggression,” the three leaders said.

The court has not yet responded to the decision by the three countries, all of which with close ties to Russia whose leader, Vladimir Putin, has been subject to an ICC arrest warrant.

The three states said they wanted to set up “indigenous mechanisms for the consolidation of peace and justice”.

They accused the ICC of targeting less privileged countries, echoing criticism from Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame who has previously accused the ICC of holding an anti-African bias.

The ICC was set up in 2002 to legally pursue cases of genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and aggression.

Out of 33 cases launched since its inception, all but one involved an African country.

A country’s withdrawal from the ICC officially takes effect one year after the UN is notified.

Military junta forces are in control of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, following coups in the Sahel countries between 2020 and 2023. They make up the only three members of the Confederation of Sahel States.

Their armies have faced accusations of crimes against civilians, as violence has escalated in the region against jihadist groups linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State.

In another coordinated move earlier this year, all three countries simulatenously withdrew from the regional bloc, the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas).

They had rejected Ecowas’ demands for them to restore democratic rule.

Russia has strengthened its ties with the three Sahel countries over recent years, which have all become increasingly isolated from the West, notably the former regional colonial power France.

In 2023, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Russia’s President Vladimir Putin over alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Juba County introduces new taxes on rentals, signposts, and slaughtering fees 1

Juba County introduces new taxes on rentals, signposts, and slaughtering fees

Published September 17, 2025

SPLM-IO confirms death of detained officer Capt. Luka Gathok in Juba 2

SPLM-IO confirms death of detained officer Capt. Luka Gathok in Juba

Published September 19, 2025

Who’s Who: The legal teams in the Dr. Riek Machar trial 3

Who’s Who: The legal teams in the Dr. Riek Machar trial

Published September 22, 2025

Dr Machar’s court trial set to begin on Monday – legal team 4

Dr Machar’s court trial set to begin on Monday – legal team

Published September 19, 2025

Burebiey clashes kill 48 on Saturday, Upper Nile Governor says 5

Burebiey clashes kill 48 on Saturday, Upper Nile Governor says

Published September 21, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

CES Women’s Union urges govt to fulfil funding pledge, pleads for First Lady’s intervention

Published 34 minutes ago

Activist raises concern over socio-economic impact of Machar trial

Published 3 hours ago

VP Lagu in New York: Government fully committed to implementing 2018 Peace deal

Published 3 hours ago

Three West African countries to quit International Criminal Court

Published 3 hours ago

South Sudan’s U-20 women face Malawi in world cup qualifiers

Published 4 hours ago

“Court open to citizens, media” – says judge as SSBC remains sole broadcaster of Machar trial

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
23rd September 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.