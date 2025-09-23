South Sudan’s U-20 women face Malawi in world cup qualifiers

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — The South Sudan Women’s U-20 national team, the Bright Starlets, will step into new territory this afternoon as they host Malawi in the second round of the African FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

The match is set for a 3:00 p.m. kick-off at Juba National Stadium, with the return leg scheduled at the same venue in three days.

This is a milestone for the young Bright Starlets, who powered through the first round with a remarkable 13-0 aggregate victory over Djibouti.

That commanding performance has raised expectations among local fans, who believe the team has what it takes to advance further in the qualifiers.

Malawi’s “Young Scorchers” arrive in Juba with their own momentum, having secured a 3-1 home win and a 1-1 away draw against the Central African Republic in the previous round.

With a balanced mix of technical skill and physical presence, they will pose a formidable challenge to South Sudan.

The winner of this two-legged tie will face Guinea-Bissau in the next round, moving a step closer to a spot in the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

Head coach Simon Yor has emphasized the need for focus and discipline, warning that Malawi is a more experienced side.

“We respect our opponents, but we are prepared. The girls are motivated to give their best for the country,” he said in a pre-match briefing.

Fans are expected to fill Juba National Stadium to cheer on their team, hoping the home advantage and recent momentum will lead to another historic result for South Sudan’s growing reputation in African women’s football.

