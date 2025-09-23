23rd September 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Sports   |   South Sudan’s U-20 women face Malawi in world cup qualifiers

South Sudan’s U-20 women face Malawi in world cup qualifiers

Author: Elsheikh Chol | Published: 4 hours ago

South Sudan Under 20 starlets celebrate big wins over Djibouti counterparts| Courtesy

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — The South Sudan Women’s U-20 national team, the Bright Starlets, will step into new territory this afternoon as they host Malawi in the second round of the African FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

The match is set for a 3:00 p.m. kick-off at Juba National Stadium, with the return leg scheduled at the same venue in three days.

This is a milestone for the young Bright Starlets, who powered through the first round with a remarkable 13-0 aggregate victory over Djibouti.

That commanding performance has raised expectations among local fans, who believe the team has what it takes to advance further in the qualifiers.

Malawi’s “Young Scorchers” arrive in Juba with their own momentum, having secured a 3-1 home win and a 1-1 away draw against the Central African Republic in the previous round.

With a balanced mix of technical skill and physical presence, they will pose a formidable challenge to South Sudan.

The winner of this two-legged tie will face Guinea-Bissau in the next round, moving a step closer to a spot in the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

Head coach Simon Yor has emphasized the need for focus and discipline, warning that Malawi is a more experienced side.

“We respect our opponents, but we are prepared. The girls are motivated to give their best for the country,” he said in a pre-match briefing.

Fans are expected to fill Juba National Stadium to cheer on their team, hoping the home advantage and recent momentum will lead to another historic result for South Sudan’s growing reputation in African women’s football.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Juba County introduces new taxes on rentals, signposts, and slaughtering fees 1

Juba County introduces new taxes on rentals, signposts, and slaughtering fees

Published September 17, 2025

SPLM-IO confirms death of detained officer Capt. Luka Gathok in Juba 2

SPLM-IO confirms death of detained officer Capt. Luka Gathok in Juba

Published September 19, 2025

Who’s Who: The legal teams in the Dr. Riek Machar trial 3

Who’s Who: The legal teams in the Dr. Riek Machar trial

Published September 22, 2025

Dr Machar’s court trial set to begin on Monday – legal team 4

Dr Machar’s court trial set to begin on Monday – legal team

Published September 19, 2025

Burebiey clashes kill 48 on Saturday, Upper Nile Governor says 5

Burebiey clashes kill 48 on Saturday, Upper Nile Governor says

Published September 21, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

CES Women’s Union urges govt to fulfil funding pledge, pleads for First Lady’s intervention

Published 34 minutes ago

Activist raises concern over socio-economic impact of Machar trial

Published 3 hours ago

VP Lagu in New York: Government fully committed to implementing 2018 Peace deal

Published 3 hours ago

Three West African countries to quit International Criminal Court

Published 3 hours ago

South Sudan’s U-20 women face Malawi in world cup qualifiers

Published 4 hours ago

“Court open to citizens, media” – says judge as SSBC remains sole broadcaster of Machar trial

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
23rd September 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.