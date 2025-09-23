VP Lagu in New York: Government fully committed to implementing 2018 Peace deal

The Vice President and Chair of the Service Cluster has reiterated the government’s commitment to fully implementing the 2018 Revitalized Peace Agreement while speaking on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Last week, Vice President Josephine Lagu led a government delegation to the UN General Assembly, where she met with the Norwegian Minister of International Development.

During the meeting, VP Josephine Joseph provided an update on the current political situation in South Sudan and reaffirmed the unity government’s dedication to delivering on the peace deal.

She said that the agreement is essential for achieving lasting stability in the country.

Meanwhile, the Vice President expressed appreciation for Norway’s continued support and called on the Nordic nation to sustain its partnership—particularly in delivering critical humanitarian aid to the people of South Sudan.

She stressed the importance of ensuring safe and secure access for humanitarian workers across the country.

VP Josephine further appealed to the international community to stand in solidarity with the government and people of South Sudan, urging understanding of the practical challenges the country currently faces.

The meeting was also attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, along with South Sudan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

