5th October 2024
Three officers arrested in Rumbek East killing of breastfeeding mother

Author: Elshiekh Chol Ajeing | Published: 10 hours ago

Crime barricade tape. | Courtesy.

Three suspects identified as security officers were arrested on Friday following the killing of a 30-year-old breastfeeding mother in an armed attack on a passenger vehicle in Lakes State’s Rumbek East, an official said.

Lakes Acting Minister of Information William Koji said the suspects – two South Sudan People’s Defence Force (SSPDF) soldiers and one police officer – were apprehended in connection with the fatal shooting on October 2.

Mr. Koji – also the state Minister of Culture Youth and Sport, said the commercial vehicle was traveling from Warrap to Juba when it came under fire from the armed men shortly after they crossed passes along the highway.

He said the names of the suspects who were arrested have been withheld, adding that investigation is underway before they are produced in court to face justice.

“The state government sought to find out who were behind the shooting, and finally, three suspects has been apprehended yesterday (Friday),” Koji said in an interview with Eye Radio from Rumbek.

“Two of them were from SSPDF and one from the police. They were members of the organized forces deployed there and now, they are to face investigation and the court of law.”

On Friday, Lakes Police Spokesman Major Elijah Mabor Makuac said the three gunmen opened fire on the passenger vehicle which bypassed them at 11:00 PM near mid-night on 2nd October between Malengok and Pacong Payams of Rumbek East County.

The attack severely wounded the mother of nine-month old baby who died while being rushed to a nearby hospital.

 

 

