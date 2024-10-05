Govt launches special court to adjudicate crimes involving regular forces

The Ministry of Interior has reopened the Joint Special Emergency Court mandated to prosecute criminal cases like land disputes involving members of the security forces and civilians including murders and land grabbing.



This specialized court aims to hold offenders accountable and restore public confidence in the justice system.

The joint tribunal was originally established in 2015 through a directive of the Chief Justice of the Judiciary of South Sudan, following a request of the Ministry of Interior.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Lt. Gen. Thomas Jal said the reactivation of the court is in response to a surge in crimes in the capital Juba, including theft, murder, and land-grabbing.

The top security official said the government has learned that most of the crimes in the capital are committed by members of the regular forces.

“We must admit that most of the cases that are being committed now in Juba involve people from the security forces. We will use the Army Law, the Police Law, and the South Sudan Penal Code of 2008 to manage the sessions of this court,” Gen. Jal said.

He stated that although the court is designated as an emergency court, it will travel to the states to adjudicate disputes between civilians and members of the security forces.

He calls citizens to bring their complaints to this court and warned the landgrabbers that this court will court will not only sentence them to prison but also dismiss them from service.

“We are trying to convey the message and information about this court to the citizens to come with their complaints. I would like to assure the land grabbers that this court will imprison them and dismiss them from service.”

“I also assure the citizens that anyone who has a dispute with a member of the security forces and wins a case and is subjected to harassment, I ask them to return to the court and complain.”

The court will be guided by the several legal frameworks including the Criminal Code of 2008, as well as relevant acts governing the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces, the Police, and the National Security Service,

For his part, John Kumuri, the director of Public Relations at National Security Servies said the court will deliver justice without fear or favor.

“I just want to give little awareness to organized forces that would have been in the National Security Service or the army or police If you commit a crime the law will take its course. Nobody is going to stand with you.”

Mr. Kumuri said the tribunal has already registered several cases where members of the armed forces are accused of grabbing civilian lands.

“From today onward, the law is going to take its course. I also want to send a warning to the national security officers that if you commit a crime against your colleague or civilian. You’ll be brought to this court.”

The court panel is led by Major General Siddiq Ismail and other high-ranking officers including Brigadier General Thomas Tut, Colonels Andrew Ayodi Waleed Idris and Major Emmanuel Benjamin.

