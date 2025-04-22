Terekeka’s Mundari communities reconcile after deadly violence

TEREKEKA, CENTRAL EQUATORIA, (Eye Radio) – The Jor and Koggi communities of Terekeka County in Central Equatoria, have reconciled after deadly clashes that erupted over grazing land more than a week ago, claiming the lives of over a dozen individuals.

The reconciliation ceremony, held on Monday, was presided over by Central Equatoria State Governor Augustino Jadalla, following a three-day mediation initiative led by a special committee appointed by the governor.

The mediation was aimed to restore peace between the two communities, whose violent dispute had tragically resulted in loss of life and destruction.

In his address, Governor Jadalla urged the locals to prevent further violence, stressing the importance of cooperation and mutual understanding. He called on both men and women to be proactive in avoiding conflict, advising women to prevent their husbands from joining violent clashes.

“I would like you to take some good strategies, preservation of fish, you should not go back to fighting, you women don’t allow your husbands to get involve in unnecessary conflicts.”

“In the absence of your husbands you’re going to suffer. In case your husbands want to join a fighting using arrows, kindly take the arrow and hide it. And try your efforts to prevent him. Tell him you’re not going.”

Governor Jadalla further said the state government has taken decisive action to regulate the use of grazing land in the area, aiming to avoid future disputes and ensure that resources are shared peacefully among the communities.

On April 11, at least eight people were killed and 18 others injured in fierce clashes between communities over a contested grazing land in Terekeka County, according to the state government.

Many families, mostly women and children, were displaced from Koggi village with many houses torched during the violence. The incident prompted Governor Jadalla to visit the affected families and assess their situation.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter