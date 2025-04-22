Sub-chief shot dead by suspected robbers in Leer County

LEER, UNITY STATE, (Eye Radio) – Authorities in Leer County in Unity State are preparing to investigate and bring to justice armed suspects responsible for the 18th April murder of a 65-year-old traditional chief, a police official said.

The victim identified as Wejang Jiech Piwit, a sub-chief of Kai-Gai Payam, was gunned down at his home in Leer town, according to the state police spokesperson, Capt. John Malieth Kual.

Capt. Malieth narrated to Eye Radio on Tuesday that the suspects who initially attempted to steal at the chief’s home area were arrested and are awaiting transfer for trial in the mobile court stationed in Leer.

Police account indicates that the gunmen, allegedly from Rub-kong village, several miles south of Leer town, entered Wejang’s village to loot, but the chief, awakened during the incident, confronted them.

However, when the chief resisted and called for help, the attackers opened fire, shooting him 19 times, which resulted in his death. He added that authorities are now waiting for the gunmen to be transferred to Leer to stand trial before the mobile court.

“The gunmen who killed the Sultan in Leer County in Unity State will be sent to be tried in the mobile court here in Leer after they were arrested again for committing the crime that happened on April 18,” Malieth said.

“The reason for killing the Sultan is that these gunmen came to the area to steal things and when the Sultan, who was sleeping at that moment in his house, learned about it, he tried to threaten him and one of the gunmen said to his companions, let us go and do not shoot him.”

Captain John Malieth said the SPLM-IO forces operating in the area apprehended the suspects and have notified Commissioner Stephen Taker Riak about their arrest.

“When he started to walk and go out, he resisted and started screaming and calling people, so they shot 19 at the Sultan, who is 65 years old, and killed him.”

“The SPLM-IO forces in that area informed the Commissioner of Leer that they had arrested the gunmen and that they would send them to the county to be tried. We are waiting for them to be sent to be tried in the Leer Mobile Court.”

The government and partners have recently set up a mobile court in Leer to hear a backlog of serious criminal cases, as part of efforts to improve access to justice in remote areas and tackle crimes that have gone unaddressed due to limited judicial infrastructure there.

The court has kicked off operations and will handle 57 cases, including 35 murder cases, eight rape cases, and three cases related to forced marriage. Additional cases involving serious physical injury will also be heard.

