Eight dead, 18 injured in Terekeka land dispute

At least eight people were killed and 18 others injured in fierce clashes over a contested grazing land in Terekeka County over the weekend, according to the press unit in the Central Equatoria governor’s office.

The clashes reportedly occurred between residents of Jor and Koggi Bomas on Friday

Many families, mostly women and children, were displaced from Koggi village with many houses torched during the violence.

The deadly clashes prompted Central Equatoria State governor Augustino Jadalla to visit the affected households on Saturday to assess the situation.

While addressing those who were displaced, he strongly condemned the violence and ordered immediate deployment of security personnel to restore calm and prevent further unrest.

Governor Jadalla blamed the incident of what he termed as political elements pursuing personal interest calling on the locals to reconcile.

“This crisis is not of your making—it is fueled by certain political elements pursuing personal interests. As Mundari people, we must stand united, not divided,” the Governor urged.

His delegation also delivered emergency food assistance and assured the public that further support is on the way.

Hon. Jacob Aligo Lo-Lado, Acting Minister of Information and Communication, reaffirmed the government’s dedication to achieving a peaceful and lasting solution.

“The Governor’s prompt response has significantly de-escalated tensions. We anticipate that displaced families will soon begin returning to their homes with the help they need,” Hon. Aligo said.

Paramount Chief Abraham Gai praised the Governor’s intervention and expressed optimism in the government’s ability to bring about a resolution.

“We are grateful for the Governor’s presence and rely on the government to address this matter with the urgency it deserves,” he stated.

Governor Jadalla was accompanied by a senior delegation including State Advisor for Peace and Security Hon. Angelo Daya, Minister of Parliamentary and Legal Affairs Hon Taban Emmanuel Baya, Minister of Peacebuilding Hon. Jacob Aligo, Minister of Trade and Industry Hon. Stephen Lado Onesimo, Minister of Roads and Bridges Hon. Clement Maring, and key security officials.

