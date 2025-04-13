14th April 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Eight dead, 18 injured in Terekeka land dispute

Eight dead, 18 injured in Terekeka land dispute

Author: Reporter | Published: 19 hours ago

Governor Augustino Jadalla visits displaced following deadly clashes in Terekeka|Courtesy|Office of the Press Secretary-Office of the Governor

At least eight people were killed and 18 others injured in fierce clashes over a contested grazing land in Terekeka County over the weekend, according to the press unit in the Central Equatoria governor’s office.

The clashes reportedly occurred between residents of Jor and Koggi Bomas on Friday

Many families, mostly women and children, were displaced from Koggi village with many houses torched during the violence.

The deadly clashes prompted Central Equatoria State governor Augustino Jadalla to visit the affected households on Saturday to assess the situation.

While addressing those who were displaced, he strongly condemned the violence and ordered immediate deployment of security personnel to restore calm and prevent further unrest.

Governor Jadalla blamed the incident of what he termed as political elements pursuing personal interest calling on the locals to reconcile.

“This crisis is not of your making—it is fueled by certain political elements pursuing personal interests. As Mundari people, we must stand united, not divided,” the Governor urged.

His delegation also delivered emergency food assistance and assured the public that further support is on the way.

Hon. Jacob Aligo Lo-Lado, Acting Minister of Information and Communication, reaffirmed the government’s dedication to achieving a peaceful and lasting solution.

“The Governor’s prompt response has significantly de-escalated tensions. We anticipate that displaced families will soon begin returning to their homes with the help they need,” Hon. Aligo said.

Paramount Chief Abraham Gai praised the Governor’s intervention and expressed optimism in the government’s ability to bring about a resolution.

“We are grateful for the Governor’s presence and rely on the government to address this matter with the urgency it deserves,” he stated.

Governor Jadalla was accompanied by a senior delegation including State Advisor for Peace and Security Hon. Angelo Daya, Minister of Parliamentary and Legal Affairs Hon Taban Emmanuel Baya, Minister of Peacebuilding Hon. Jacob Aligo, Minister of Trade and Industry Hon. Stephen Lado Onesimo, Minister of Roads and Bridges Hon. Clement Maring, and key security officials.

 

Currently on air

09:00:00 - 12:55:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudan grants sanctuary to U.S. deportee Makula Kintu 1

South Sudan grants sanctuary to U.S. deportee Makula Kintu

Published April 8, 2025

Washington cautions Juba against escalating visa revocation, cites its Embassy certified deportee 2

Washington cautions Juba against escalating visa revocation, cites its Embassy certified deportee

Published April 8, 2025

Ministry of Agriculture, FAO launch electronic registry for farming cooperatives 3

Ministry of Agriculture, FAO launch electronic registry for farming cooperatives

Published April 8, 2025

Prof. Jok raises concern over U.S. visa revocation affecting 2,000 S. Sudanese 4

Prof. Jok raises concern over U.S. visa revocation affecting 2,000 S. Sudanese

Published April 10, 2025

SPLM-IO suspends Stephen Par, three others over alleged plot to replace Machar 5

SPLM-IO suspends Stephen Par, three others over alleged plot to replace Machar

Published April 7, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Eight dead, 18 injured in Terekeka land dispute

Published 19 hours ago

South Sudan freight forwarders push $300K plan to boost trade efficiency

Published 20 hours ago

South Sudan urges U.S. to rescind visa ban on citizens

Published April 11, 2025

President Kiir swears-in FM Semaya, directs him to improve country’s image

Published April 11, 2025

25 South Sudanese football coaches to undergo CAF’s B License training

Published April 11, 2025

With Amref support, a young humanitarian dedicates to saving lives

Published April 11, 2025

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
14th April 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.