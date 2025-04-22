23rd April 2025
South Sudan delegation to World Bank-IMF meeting granted U.S. visas

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 11 hours ago

Dr. Marial Dongrin, Minister of Finance and Planning, speaks at the Fourth High-Level Forum on Fiscal Devolution and Revenue Management in South Sudan, held in Juba on November 12 -14, 2024. (Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Finance and Planning)

WASHINGTON, (Eye Radio) – The United States government has granted visas to a South Sudanese delegation scheduled to attend the 2025 Spring Meetings organized by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund in Washington, D.C. amid an indefinite visa ban imposed on the country.

The delegation will be led by the Minister of Finance and Planning, Dr. Marial Dongrin Ater, alongside Bank of South Sudan governor, Johnny Ohisa Damian and other senior government officials.

The team is expected to take part in key international financial discussions and explore broader cooperation with U.S. institutions.

The Ministry further said Foreign Affairs Minister Monday Semaya Kumba had formally written to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, reaffirming the strong bilateral relations between South Sudan and the United States.

In a statement issued today by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the group will also engage in bilateral meetings aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

“The Ministry extends its sincere appreciation to the Government of the United States and its Embassy in Juba for the cooperation and facilitation in issuing entry visas to South Sudan’s delegation, led by the Minister of Finance and Planning, Hon. Dr. Marial Dongrin Ater,” it said.

The Ministry revealed that Minister Kumba is planning an official visit to the U.S. to engage in high-level discussions with U.S. officials on matters of mutual interest. The visit reportedly aims to bolster diplomatic, political, and economic ties between the two nations.

The foreign ministry further thanked the U.S. Ambassador to South Sudan, Michael J. Adler, for  facilitating the visa issuance amid existing travel restrictions on South Sudanese nationals.

 

 

