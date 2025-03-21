Sudan’s military says it has retaken Presidential Palace in capital Khartoum

The Sudanese Armed Force said it has recaptured and took control of the palace and ministry buildings in central Khartoum after two years of battling the RSF.

Nabil Abdallah, the army spokesperson, said through the state owned TV that they have destroyed seized large quantity of equipment and weapons

“Our forces completely destroyed the enemy’s fighters and equipment, and seized large quantities of equipment and weapons,” Said Nabil Abdallah.

“We confirm that we will continue fighting until victory is complete.” he adds.

The Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese Army Forces engaged in brutal civil war that began in Khartoum nearly two years ago.

The RSF has held most of the capital as well as the west of Sudan since the start of the war.

Reclaiming Khartoum would be a huge victory for the Sudanese Armed Forces and a pivotal moment in the conflict.

On Thursday, witnesses reported explosions from drone attacks and air strikes near the Republican Palace.

In a video recording on Saturday (according to BBC), RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, vowed to defend the presidential palace and surrounding areas that are under the control of his paramilitary group.

He threatened further attacks in several northern cities.

Several peace efforts have collapsed as the rival forces vow to continue fighting to control the strategic areas.

The war has caused the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, according to the UN, with both the RSF and the army accused of widespread human rights abuses.