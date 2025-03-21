21st March 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Regional   |   Sudan’s military says it has retaken Presidential Palace in capital Khartoum

Sudan’s military says it has retaken Presidential Palace in capital Khartoum

Author: Sebit Patrick | Published: 5 hours ago

Photo by Reuters

The Sudanese Armed Force said it has recaptured and took control of the palace and ministry buildings in central Khartoum after two years of battling the RSF.

Nabil Abdallah, the army spokesperson, said through the state owned TV that they have destroyed seized large quantity of equipment and weapons

“Our forces completely destroyed the enemy’s fighters and equipment, and seized large quantities of equipment and weapons,” Said Nabil Abdallah.

“We confirm that we will continue fighting until victory is complete.” he adds.

The Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese Army Forces engaged in brutal civil war that began in Khartoum nearly two years ago.

The RSF has held most of the capital as well as the west of Sudan since the start of the war.

Reclaiming Khartoum would be a huge victory for the Sudanese Armed Forces and a pivotal moment in the conflict.

On Thursday, witnesses reported explosions from drone attacks and air strikes near the Republican Palace.

In a video recording on Saturday (according to BBC), RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, vowed to defend the presidential palace and surrounding areas that are under the control of his paramilitary group.

He threatened further attacks in several northern cities.

Several peace efforts have collapsed as the rival forces vow to continue fighting to control the strategic areas.

The war has caused the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, according to the UN, with both the RSF and the army accused of widespread human rights abuses.

 

Popular Stories
Over 20 killed in Nasir airstrike, Commissioner reports 1

Over 20 killed in Nasir airstrike, Commissioner reports

Published March 17, 2025

Pope writes to Kiir and Machar, urging peace 2

Pope writes to Kiir and Machar, urging peace

Published March 14, 2025

Renewed airstrike in Nasir injures woman and child, Commissioner confirms 3

Renewed airstrike in Nasir injures woman and child, Commissioner confirms

Published March 19, 2025

VP Josephine Lagu calls for dissolution of tribal associations in universities 4

VP Josephine Lagu calls for dissolution of tribal associations in universities

Published March 20, 2025

Eye Radio journalist Charles Wote passes on 5

Eye Radio journalist Charles Wote passes on

Published March 15, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Sudan’s military says it has retaken Presidential Palace in capital Khartoum

Published 5 hours ago

Diplomat Biswaro delivers AU’s message to VP Dr. Bol

Published 5 hours ago

Eye Media management pledges support for Late Wote’s family

Published 6 hours ago

Wote’s body met emotional reception in Yambio

Published 6 hours ago

Govt urged to allow probe into “negative development” in South Sudan-EU

Published 7 hours ago

African Diplomatic Corps urges solutions to end South Sudan conflict

Published 9 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
21st March 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.