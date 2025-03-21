Diplomat Biswaro delivers AU’s message to VP Dr. Bol

The Head of AU Liaison Office in South Sudan Jarom Mukama Biswaro has delivered a message to Vice President Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel calling on the government to commit towards securing peace in the country through a constructive national dialogue.

The two leaders discussed accelerating the implementation of the 2018 Peace deal with a particular focus on the critical role economic development plays in achieving lasting peace and stability, according to VP Bol Mel’s office.

“During his speech, Prof. Biswaro delivered a message from the African Union and civil society organizations urging continued restraint, constructive national dialogue, and collective commitment toward securing peace,” Dr Bol’s press office has reported.

Following the directive of His Excellency President Salva Kiir Mayardit, the Vice President emphasized that South Sudan‘s future lies firmly in unity, development, and a commitment to peace – not conflict.

“The government remains committed to close collaboration with civil society, international partners, and all stakeholders dedicated to peace, unity and development,” he said.

Waves of violence in recent weeks have shaken the 2018 peace deal with regional and international bodies calling for dialogue to avert the country from returning to War.

