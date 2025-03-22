22nd March 2025
News   |   Celebrated journalist Charles Wote laid to rest in Yambio County

Celebrated journalist Charles Wote laid to rest in Yambio County

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 6 hours ago

Yambio journalists carried Late Charles Wote casket to grave.

Late Journalist Charles Wote has been laid to rest Saturday evening at his ancestral village of Asanza village situate 3km outside Yambio town.

Wote’s parents and brothers were among family members present during the burial that saw crowd bidding him a farewell.

On Thursday,  Yambio residents and local several leaders gathered at Charles Wote memorial service in his honor.

Mbotela, a two-time award winning journalist passed away in Kampala, Uganda after battling liver cancer for long.

In Yambio, mourners celebrated the veteran journalist, who died at the age of 34, as a hero whose legacy will to inspire generations.

Wote is hailed for his profound impact on society as Eye Radio Dawn producer whose storytelling through well packaged feature stories resonated with listeners across South Sudan.

His burial  at his home village witnessed a huge representation from the community marked by traditional dance.

22nd March 2025

