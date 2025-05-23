Standards Bureau returns trucks with substandard soap, contaminated flour

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The South Sudan National Bureau of Standards (SSNBS) has returned two trucks to Uganda after their consignments—substandard laundry soap and contaminated maize flour—failed to meet national quality and safety standards.



According to a statement issued by the bureau, the intercepted goods include 2,000 cartons of laundry washing soap that did not meet required quality standards, and a truckload of maize flour found to contain dangerous levels of aflatoxins—harmful toxins produced by moulds—which exceeded permissible safety limits.

The non-compliant consignments were discovered during routine inspection and testing at the Nimule Port of Entry, just three days after the bureau seized 11 other trucks at the same border post.

The SSNBS said the action is part of heightened surveillance at key entry points to safeguard public health and enhance consumer protection.

The consignments have been ordered for re-export in line with the regulatory procedures outlined in the National Bureau of Standards Act, 2012.

“As we commemorate World Metrology Day, the SSNBS reaffirms its unwavering commitment to safeguarding public health and consumer safety by ensuring that all imported products meet the required national standards,” the statement read in part.

The bureau also extended appreciation to enforcement agencies, stakeholders, and the general public for their continued support in strengthening the country’s quality control infrastructure.

In recent months, the SSNBS has intensified its inspection activities at border entry points, particularly at Nimule, where several consignments of food and non-food items have been intercepted and rejected.

These items were found to be expired, improperly labeled, or hazardous to health.

In April, the bureau ordered the return of six trucks carrying 3,840 bags of white sorghum from Tanzania after testing confirmed the grain was unfit for human consumption.

Around the same period, another eight trucks were turned back after laboratory analysis revealed dangerously high levels of aflatoxins in food items.

The SSNBS continues to call on importers to ensure compliance with South Sudan’s quality and safety standards to protect the health and well-being of consumers.

