23rd May 2025
News

U.S. to sanction Sudan over use of chemical weapons

Author: Staff Reporter | Published: 3 hours ago

Sudan's leader, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan - Courtesy

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The United States has announced plans to impose sanctions on Sudan following a determination that the Sudanese government allegedly used chemical weapons in 2024, in violation of international law.

The U.S. Department of State has officially informed Congress that Sudan used chemical weapons in 2024, a determination made under the Chemical and Biological Weapons Control and Warfare Elimination Act of 1991 (CBW Act) and communicated on April 24, 2025.

It includes an addendum to a recent compliance report that finds the Government of Sudan in non-compliance with the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), a treaty to which Sudan is a party.

According to the U.S. government, the sanctions will include restrictions on American exports to Sudan and limitations on Sudan’s access to U.S. government lines of credit.

These measures are expected to take effect following a 15-day congressional notification period and the publication of the sanctions notice in the Federal Register, anticipated on or around June 6, 2025.

In a strong message, Washington urged Khartoum to “cease all chemical weapons use and uphold its obligations under the CWC.” The statement also reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to holding accountable those responsible for the use or proliferation of chemical weapons.

The Sudanese government has not yet publicly responded to the U.S. accusations or the looming sanctions.

