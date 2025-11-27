SSRA commissioner general reshuffles senior officials

The Commissioner General of the South Sudan Revenue Authority (SSRA), William Anyuon Kuol, has reshuffled senior officials across key departments in a move aimed at strengthening revenue administration.

In an administrative order dated November 26th, 2025, Anyuon Kuol outlined the changes under his authority, citing Section 29(2) of the SSRA Act, 2016 (as amended in 2023).

“I hereby issue this administrative order for the transfer and reassignment of the following deputy and assistant commissioners with immediate effect,” the order stated.

Among the senior officials affected, Jackline Adut Deng, formerly Deputy Commissioner for Taxpayers’ Service and Education, has been appointed Acting Commissioner for Corporate Services, replacing Kiir Yor Lual.

Dr. Mijwok Opec Akokjak, previously Deputy Commissioner for Tax Audit and Compliance, now takes over as Deputy Commissioner for Taxpayers’ Services and Education, while Ajang Ajang Lino has been named Acting Deputy Commissioner for Tax Audit and Compliance.

Changes were also announced in customs and finance units.

Benjamin Yom Bol moves from Assistant Commissioner for Finance in Customs to Acting Deputy Commissioner for Finance and Administration at SSRA headquarters, and Abraham Gak Malual assumes the role of Assistant Commissioner for Finance and Administration in Customs.

New appointments include Martin Mabior Garang as Assistant Commissioner for Finance at headquarters, and Manyok Kuol Jok as Assistant Commissioner for Internal Affairs at the headquarters.

Other notable shifts include Peter Mayen Kuol overseeing tax audit for small and medium taxpayers, Adup Adup Ngor taking charge of Juba International Airport in customs, and Abraham Akok Atem handling large taxpayers in tax audit and compliance.

The Commissioner General emphasized the urgency of the reshuffle: “All affected officials are directed to hand over and assume their new duties without delay in accordance with established procedures and guidelines.”

He added that staff who have not yet been assigned new roles will be deployed soon as part of ongoing institutional restructuring.

“All transfers and reassignments take immediate effect,” he said, following resolutions from the SSRA Board of Directors meeting on November 20th.