Over 1,400 candidates, including 539 girls, take national Primary exams at Juba PoC

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 14 minutes ago

A view of former U.N. protection of civilians (POC) site in Juba, South Sudan, Dec. 5, 2016. (J. Craig/VOA)

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – Over 1,400 candidates, including 539 girls, from the Protection of Civilians (PoC) site in Juba will finish their National Certificate of Primary Education (CPE) exams tomorrow, concluding their participation in the nationwide exercise.

The large cohort—consisting of 911 boys and 539 girls sitting the papers across five centers at the site—was confirmed by Bieb Ruot Banjang, a senior exam invigilator at the Maale Examination Centre.

The national exams began across South Sudan on Monday and officially conclude tomorrow, Friday, November 28, 2025.

Banjang noted that the students at the PoC are part of the massive group of over 84,000 pupils targeted across the country.

“We have over 1,400 students, both boys and girls, who are sitting for the exams here at the PoC in five centers,” Banjang stated to Eye Radio.

Mr. Banjang highlighted that delegations from both the national and state ministries of education have visited the centers throughout the week.

He also praised the community’s support, noting that families were preparing meals for their children based on their counties of origin.

The CPE includes five papers: English language, science, religious education, social studies, and mathematics.

