Parliament passes EAC treaty Bill ahead of Nairobi Summit next week

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 11 hours ago

National parliament sitting. September 20, 2024 (Photo: Eye Radio)

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA) has approved the East African Community (EAC) Treaty Bill, 2025, fast-tracking the legislation in a single, urgent sitting on Thursday.

This unusual move signals the high priority lawmakers placed on domesticating the regional treaty ahead of the main EAC Ordinary Summit of Heads of State scheduled for December 6 in Nairobi, Kenya.

The summit will be preceded by an Infrastructure Retreat next week on December 4-5 in Nairobi, Kenya.

The bill’s passage fully integrates the EAC Treaty into South Sudan’s legal system, bringing the nation closer to its regional partners.

Presenting the committee report, Chairperson George Andrea Juma noted the bill is more comprehensive and establishes a clearer framework for South Sudan to meet its regional obligations.

Parliamentary Spokesperson Oliver Mori Benjamin hailed the move, stating the passage now puts South Sudan “on equal footing with all EAC member states.”

During the session, the legislation updates the definition of EAC Partner States to explicitly include all current members: Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and Somalia. It also allows for the automatic inclusion of any future members.

Lawmakers emphasized that the move marks a significant step toward deeper regional integration and economic cooperation, positioning the country effectively for the upcoming high-level meetings.

