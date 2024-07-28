28th July 2024
Army soldier killed in Kajo-Keji road ambush: commissioner

Author: Elshiekh Chol Ajeing | Published: 4 hours ago

Crime barricade tape. | Courtesy.

The Commissioner of Kajo-Keji County in Central Equatotia State said one army soldier was killed on Saturday in an ambush, allegedly by National Salvation Front forces in the area.

Phanuel Dumo said an SSPDF vehicle sent to collect some firewood items from a commercial center was attacked at 9 am two kilometers away from the county headquarters.

The commissioner says the armed elements looted the market a day before the ambush and disappeared into the night.

Mr. Dumo said one solider was killed in the incident security forces responded through intensified patrol.

“The group came and attacked the commercial center, looted it and escaped during the night and then they laid ambush on an army truck which when to get some firewood between the market and one of the primary schools called Wudu,” he said.

“On their return around 8:30 to 9:00, the army car fell into ambush, the tire was shot, and one soldier was killed. This is what happened in the incident of yesterday (Sunday).”

It is not clear if the commissioner was accusing which NAS group, since the opposition movement has been fractured by defections. Eye Radio’s attempts to reach out to the spokesperson of NAS under General Thomas Cirillo for comment were unsuccessful.

Kajo-Keji, which lies near the South Sudan border with Uganda, has been rocked by multiple insecurities including banditry, clashes between government troops and opposition forces, and border disputes.

 

