28th July 2024
President Kiir returns from South Africa

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 4 hours ago

President Salva Kiir returns to Juba from South Afria. (Photo: Office of the President/Facebook).

President Salva Kiir returned to Juba on Sunday, concluding a three-day visit to South Africa, where he briefed counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa on the 2018 peace process and lobbied for investment opportunities in his country.

Kiir greeted top government officials including Dr. Riek Machar at Juba Airport – before a South Sudan basketball jersey was presented to him – a few hours after the Bright Stars won against Puerto Rico in the Paris Olympics.

A statement from the Office of the President said the meeting between Kiir and Ramaphosa focused on the progress of the Nairobi Tumaini peace Initiative and the implementation of the 2018 peace agreement.

“The two leaders also discussed enhancing bilateral relations, particularly in the realm of investment opportunities involving South African companies,” the statement added.

It was also disclosed that the two leaders agreed on visa waiver procedures, in what is said to ease travel between the Juba and Pretoria.

They also discussed incorporation of some programs into the 2012 cooperation agreements, emphasizing their commitment to strengthening ties and cooperation in various sectors, according to Kiir’s office.

In April this year, President Ramaphosa jetted to South Sudan on a three-day visit that was said to have been aimed at breaking the impasse on the implementation of the 2018 peace accord.

He met with President Salva Kiir, First Vice President Dr Riek Machar and the political parties, electoral bodies, peace monitoring body R-JMEC, African Unionand IGAD.

During Ramaphosa’s stay in Juba, South African’s state-owned oil company, Strategic Fuel Fund, announced that it completed an aerial survey on an oil reserve in Jonglei State.

 

