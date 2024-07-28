Lakes government foils cattle-related attack

Security forces in Lakes State prevented a cattle-related attack in Cueibet County by armed youth from Rumbek Center and apprehended dozens of the raiders on Saturday, an official said.

Lakes Information Minister Chabiet Ayang said the armed men attempted to cross to Cueibet to steal cattle before they were intercepted.

Minister Ayang said the attackers were repulsed by the security forces and several of them were taken to custody.

He stated that there was no loss of lives during the incident but could not give further detail of any casualty.

“Some elements from Rup section of Rumbek Centre went to Cueibet county in attempt to raid the cattle, but they were repelled by government forces,” he said in an interview with Eye Radio.

The information minister said the state government is investigating the matter and will hold culprits accountable.

“They have been apprehended, and then we are still investigating now. There was no loss of lives, and we are still investigating those who involved.”

“The situation is calm and normal in lakes, it just was some element from youth, young people who want to go and raid but they were stop by the government.”

Lakes State has been through a longstanding stability since the appointment of current governor, Rin Tueny, who is credited with restoring rule of law through a tough stance on crime.

