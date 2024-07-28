28th July 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   Lakes government foils cattle-related attack

Lakes government foils cattle-related attack

Author: Elshiekh Chol Ajeing | Published: 5 hours ago

Map of Lakes State. (Courtesy).

Security forces in Lakes State prevented a cattle-related attack in Cueibet County by armed youth from Rumbek Center and apprehended dozens of the raiders on Saturday, an official said.

Lakes Information Minister Chabiet Ayang said the armed men attempted to cross to Cueibet to steal cattle before they were intercepted.

Minister Ayang said the attackers were repulsed by the security forces and several of them were taken to custody.

He stated that there was no loss of lives during the incident but could not give further detail of any casualty.

“Some elements from Rup section of Rumbek Centre went to Cueibet county in attempt to raid the cattle, but they were repelled by government forces,” he said in an interview with Eye Radio.

The information minister said the state government is investigating the matter and will hold culprits accountable.

“They have been apprehended, and then we are still investigating now. There was no loss of lives, and we are still investigating those who involved.”

“The situation is calm and normal in lakes, it just was some element from youth, young people who want to go and raid but they were stop by the government.”

Lakes State has been through a longstanding stability since the appointment of current governor, Rin Tueny, who is credited with restoring rule of law through a tough stance on crime.

 

 

Popular Stories
Uganda army says will take 3 South Sudan soldiers to court 1

Uganda army says will take 3 South Sudan soldiers to court

Published July 22, 2024

World Bank announces $30 million-grant to S. Sudan for agriculture 2

World Bank announces $30 million-grant to S. Sudan for agriculture

Published July 24, 2024

Uganda claims loaded pistol intercepted from South Sudanese national 3

Uganda claims loaded pistol intercepted from South Sudanese national

Published July 22, 2024

Opinion: South Sudan not always a headline for wars 4

Opinion: South Sudan not always a headline for wars

Published July 22, 2024

Ex-NBA star apologizes disrespectful early remarks on S. Sudan 5

Ex-NBA star apologizes disrespectful early remarks on S. Sudan

Published July 23, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

World olympic body apologizes to South Sudan over wrong national anthem

Published 3 hours ago

President Kiir returns from South Africa

Published 4 hours ago

Army soldier killed in Kajo-Keji road ambush: commissioner

Published 4 hours ago

Lakes government foils cattle-related attack

Published 5 hours ago

Confusion as Olympic organizers play wrong National Anthem for South Sudan

Published 6 hours ago

South Sudan sink Puerto Rico in sweet revenge at Paris Olympics

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
28th July 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.