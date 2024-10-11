SSPDF announces transfer of Tiger Division Commander

The South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF) have officially announced the transfer of Maj. Gen. Lual Wek from the Tiger Division to the 1st Infantry Division in Renk, Upper Nile State.



This announcement was made by army spokesperson Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai Koang in a statement to Eye Radio on Thursday, October 10, 2024.

Maj. Gen. Wek, also known as Lual Maroldit, was succeeded by Maj. Gen. Abraham Gum Makuac.

In May 2017, the president promoted Gen Lual Wek to the rank of Major General and appointed him as commander of the presidential guards unit, the Tiger Division.

He commanded the 9th Infantry Tiger Division for seven years before his recent transfer to the Bilpam General Headquarters of the SSPDF, where he was assigned to the 1st Infantry Division in Renk.

Gen. Lul explained that the reassignment of Maj. Gen. Wek is part of routine administrative actions that occur periodically, as determined by the SSPDF leadership or based on recommendations from the Chief of Defense Forces.

The statement also noted that Maj. Gen. Wek’s predecessor will return to his former unit.

Maj. Gen. Abraham Gum Makuac, the former commander of the 1st Infantry Division in Renk, Upper Nile State, will succeed Maj. Gen. Lual Wek.

“SSPDF leadership would like to inform our rank and file on the reassignment of Maj. Gen. Lual Wek to the 1st Infantry Division, Renk, Upper Nile State, and redeployment of his predecessor to his former unit,” Gen. Lul stated.

The army spokesperson stated that the SSPDF leadership extended their best wishes to both generals in their new roles.

He emphasized the significance of these administrative changes in ensuring the operational effectiveness of the armed forces.

The announcement follows President Kiir’s dismissal of Gen. Akol Koor Kuc, the long-serving Director General of the Internal Security Bureau of the National Security Service (NSS).

Gen. Akol was replaced by Gen. Akec Tong Aleu on Wednesday, October 2, 2024.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Robbers loot valuables at Juba church Previous Post